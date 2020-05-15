Russ Kerr normally can be found slinging burgers and fries at Russ' Place, his 9-year-old family-owned restaurant in Divide.
He took a break from the grill May 14 to shoot the breeze with more than 300 friends and strangers who showed up for a benefit lunch to tell him they’ve got his back.
“After today, who knows what’ll happen,” he said, surveying the crowd. “The health department could come after us, but this isn’t just about us. It’s about everybody who can’t be open when Walmart, Lowe’s and Home Depot can.”
Businesses considered essential, such as groceries and home improvement retailers, have been allowed to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic while restaurants have been among those shuttered since March to help slow its spread.
The protest was the latest in a string showing support for Colorado restaurants whose owners say they need to be able to conduct business if they are going to stay in business.
Coronavirus restrictions are unfair, particularly for small business owners, operators of restaurants in Calhan, Castle Rock and Centennial said in recent weeks as they defiantly opened their doors and faced penalties from health officials.
“We need to stand up for our constitutional rights — and they’re for everybody. They’re not just for flag-bearing, gun-toting Americans,” said a furloughed health care worker from Loveland who goes by "E.E." At Russ' Place, she waved a large American flag and a Gadsden "Don't Tread On Me" flag. A handgun strapped to her hip gleamed in the midday sun; a Trump cap shaded her eyes.
E.E. said she drove for three hours from northern Colorado to the small Teller County mountain community to “support the rights of citizens to do business and to support the Constitution.”
With restaurants only allowed to do takeout or delivery meals under Gov. Jared Polis’ coronavirus-related executive order that bans gatherings of more than 10 people, customers have dropped off by 80%, said Russ’ Place co-owner Bob Kerr. He's also had to lay off four workers, or half the staff.
A recent Colorado Restaurant Association survey showed 91% of Colorado restaurant owners said they have laid off or furloughed employees and 21% anticipate laying off or furloughing additional employees.
To make the wait for takeout more comfortable, the Kerrs recently placed some widely spaced tables and chairs outside for customers to sit down, perhaps drink a beer or glass of wine, and then eat their food, if they so desired. But the Teller County Public Health Department, which has an office a stone’s throw from the restaurant, delivered a letter accompanied by a sheriff’s deputy saying that was not allowed.
Such a move violates the prohibition on restaurants providing dine-in service, the letter said, stating the owners’ “illegal, selfish and defiant actions have been damaging.”
The county health department did not return a call last week seeking comment.
Employees and some patrons wore black T-shirts Thursday with white lettering that said “Russ’ Place: Selfish and Defiant.”
“In no way am I discounting how serious the virus is,” E.E. said. “But what our state is doing is wrong. When businesses are outlawed, I will be an outlaw."
Polis said he will consider relaxing the constraints on restaurants and other businesses on Memorial Day if the numbers of cases doesn't spike.
Jazz Littlewing, an X-ray worker from Loveland, said Colorado’s government has infringed on the right to assemble, and social media censoring has stifled free speech, among other infractions.
“I don’t want to live in a socialist or communist America,” she said. “We should be looking at the effects on mental health, domestic violence and increasing suicides because those aren’t being addressed.”
Supporters at Russ’ Place did not wear masks as they mingled outside, munched on burgers and hot dogs, and drank beer donated by other area businesses.
Donations from the gathering and an online fundraiser will be used to pay for attorney’s fees, Kerr said. The restaurant is talking to several lawyers to protect the business, he said, and is considering filing a lawsuit.
Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell even stopped by.
“He said he’s got the community’s back,” Russ Kerr said.
County commissioners sent an application last week to state health officials, requesting a waiver from the public gathering restriction banning groups of 10 or more statewide.
If granted, the variance would pave the way for not only restaurants and bars to reopen in Teller County but also casinos in Cripple Creek, gyms, churches and other establishments.
Joel Davidson, a construction worker who’s lived in Teller County for eight years, brought the words of political activist Thomas Paine to the event, holding a large wooden sign that said, “The Duty of a True Patriot is to Protect His Country from the Government.”
“I’m tired of watching my neighbors starving because of something that’s not even really around here,” he said. “I know a lot of people that are hurting pretty bad.”
Teller County has had two deaths and 31 positive COVID-19 cases.
Davidson called the letter Russ’ Place received “some pretty good schoolyard insults.” It hangs in the restaurant's front window.
“They’ve singled people out,” Davidson said of the restrictions. “If they’re gonna shut things down, shut everything down. Not just some places. I see no reason for anything to be shut down.”
