In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Help the Needy, the board of director initiated a scholarship fun to honor the organization’s founder, the late Greg Schilling.
The two scholarships of $1,500 each are available to any Teller County high school senior.
Applicants are asked to provide information about their community involvement in addition to their motivation and academic or technical accomplishments. “Family income is part of it, too,” said Vince Scarlata, interim director of the nonprofit organization.
The scholarships add to Help the Needy’s mission of offering people a hand up, said Anne Mallett, a member of the board.
The deadline for applying for the Greg Schilling Memorial Scholarship is March 1. Scarlata, Mallett and Steve Jeroslow will be the judges for the two winners.
For information about the application or to volunteer for the organization, call 719-687-7273 or visit htntc.org.
The organization recently changed its name to HTN-Hope Lives Here, whose major fundraiser is the Sweetheart Ball on Feb. 5.