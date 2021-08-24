Anticipating the 40th anniversary in 2022 of Help the Needy, a nonprofit organization founded by the late Greg Schilling, the board is upbeat.
In fact, in January the organization added “Hope Lives Here, to the original title. It is now known as HtN — Hope Lives Here.
“Even through the pandemic we have been helping people, with utilities, rent, mortgage, car payments, things like that,” said Vince Scarlata, the organization’s volunteer executive director for the past 10 years.
Scarlata tried to retire from the volunteer post, but, with the resignation of his successor after a few months, he is back on an interim basis.
Currently, the board is preparing for an increase in the number of clients in the fall. “As federal subsidies expire we expect more clients,” he said. “Financially, we’re secure enough to handle the increase, as we have in the past.”
Throughout the pandemic, Scarlata credits Jeff Watson, director of client services, for keeping the office open in the Schilling building at 117 N. Center St. in Woodland Park. “We never skipped a beat,” Scarlata said.
But with the expected increase in services, Help the Needy needs more volunteers. “The volunteer we need the most is an executive director,” Scarlata said. “We lost our director due to health issues, so I’m sitting in.”
In 40 years, Scarlata is only the third director of the nonprofit organization, after Schilling and Mary Gonzales.
Despite the decrease in the number of volunteers along with the inherent problems with the pandemic, HtN plans to launch new initiatives, said Steve Jeroslow, the board’s president. “We continue to seek opportunities to help people.”
In the meantime, Scarlata and the board are preparing to celebrate the organization’s 40th anniversary at its Sweetheart Ball, set for Feb. 5, 2022. The ball is the organization’s major fundraiser.
“But we really need an executive director,” Scarlata said.
For information, call 719-687-7273 or visit htntc.org.