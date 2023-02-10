A fundraiser for HtN - Hope Lives Here, the Valentine Sweetheart Ball is an opportunity to dress up and be elegant — at least for the evening of Feb. 11.

The nonprofit organization offers help for people who suffer temporary setbacks and need a lift, emotionally as well as with monetary support. The help might be in the form of a gas card or funds to repair a car, pay the rent or keep the heat on during the winter.

“I love that the organization is driven by volunteers, love that it’s local and organic,” said Vinh Chung, M.D., co-owner of Vanguard Skin Specialists, presenting sponsor of the Sweetheart Ball. “The volunteers are not getting paid for their work, but they are a meaningful part of the community.”

For Chung, the occasion brings up a flood of thoughts and emotions. “I believe that Valentine’s Day is commercialized thing that generates more than $22 billion a year for all that stuff you buy: flowers, going out to dinner, cards,” he said. “I totally understand the idea of romantic love, but I feel that it also limits the idea of what love is.”

With HtN - Hope Lives Here, Chung feels the organization fulfills a biblical commandment. “One of the great commandments is to love your neighbor,” he said.

It is not enough, he added, to love your romantic partners, friends and relatives. “It means to love the people you don’t have a commitment to,” he said. “In the biblical sense, your neighbor is anyone who is part of humanity. “

Chung notes the reciprocal benefits of the organization. “We all have a need to be needed; and we forget about that,” he said. “When we celebrate love with Help the Needy, Hope Lives Here, we actively engage with people who have needs in the community, without waiting for the state or federal government to come and fix a problem.”

Chung’s view stems from his childhood experiences as a Vietnam refugee who left that country with his family in 1975. “To me, loving your neighbor is not an abstract thing, because, in my life, that’s exactly what happened,” he said.

The family left via a boat in the South China Seas at the risk of death, he said. “It was a ship from World Vision, a Christian organization, that came to rescue my family,” Chung added.

Today, Chung recalls the rescue, facilitated by strangers. “But they responded anyway, didn’t go about trying to fix a gigantic refugee problem as a result of war,” he said. “They were responding to an individual need of a family with children.”

When the family landed in the United States, their neighbors responded. “They helped me enroll in school, helped us find a church,” he said. “They weren’t doing it for pay; it wasn’t their career but they were volunteers who did that.”

Chung recalls the teachers who spent extra time with him as he struggled to learn English. After high school, he received scholarships as well as guidance by teachers and mentors. “And that’s how I am here today,” he said.

Chung and his wife, Leisle, own several locations of Vanguard Skin Specialists, including in Woodland Park.

“When I take care of patients, I receive so much more than I give,” he said. “I showed up as a stranger and yet people came and gave me the privilege of caring for them. And I think that’s why I feel so passionate about this idea of love and loving your neighbor.”