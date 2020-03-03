“Are we there yet?” “Mom, he’s touching me!” “I’m BORED.”
Awww, “fun” road trips with the little kiddos. What starts out as family bonding time, becomes “Let me out of this car” time. When making road-trip plans for the holidays, vacation or a short trip to Grandma’s, you might be dreading the traveling part. There is one easy solution — turn on a video and let your kids “veg out” (an option I sometimes wished I’d had when my boys were arguing and punching each other in the back seat). However, if you’d like to make your trip a little more interactive and educational, I have a few suggestions that might help.
When my kids were young, we didn’t have car TV screens or tablets. I had to get creative so my hubby and I could survive our long vacation road trips (one trip around the U.S. was seven weeks long). I’d like to share with you a few of my “secrets” for a pleasant (as much as possible with little “darlings” in the car) road trip.
PACK YOUR ACTIVITY BAGS, BOYS
This was my kids’ job before each vacation trip whether by car or plane. When they were really young I helped them with what to include in the bag, but they soon decided on their own what they wanted to take (action figures, toy cars, stuffed animals, the cat ... no, you can’t take the cat). These bags were theirs to keep next to them and to use whenever they got bored (usually as we started down the driveway).
I also packed a special “surprise” activity/treat bag that included inexpensive new small toys, games and treats. I would randomly bring out one of these surprises when necessary; you’ll know when “when necessary” arrives.
A snack bag is also a must even on short car trips (I still pack them for my husband and me). Every hour or so a healthy snack (try to keep sugar to a minimum) helps keep blood sugar from dropping. I’m sure most of you are aware of what happens when their blood sugar gets too low — they turn into gremlins. We could always tell when it was close to lunchtime by the fighting coming from the back seat of the car.
HERE ARE YOUR NICKELS
Even young children like to have their own spending money and I would use this desire to encourage better travel behavior and let them use their money when they would beg for something at gas station breaks or tourist stops.
At the beginning of each day, I would give them 15-20 nickels (you might want to adjust for inflation) and they could keep them to use at the END of the day to buy whatever they wanted (within reason — no beers!). There was a catch, however, they had to give me back a nickel each time they fought with or teased each other or asked: “When are we going to get there?” Not wanting to give back any of their nickels resulted in a much quieter and pleasant drive. (You can add any other “unwanted” behavior to this list, but make sure your kids know ahead of time what behaviors are on the list and don’t include too many behaviors, especially with very young children.)
My boys would save up several days of nickels to buy something big or special to remember their trip. If they asked me if they could get something, I’d say “Sure, but you have to use your own money.” Funny how they would decide maybe they didn’t want that item after all.
P.S. I would buy back with dollars the nickels every day or so I could reuse the same nickels the next day. That way I didn’t have to carry a 20-pound bag of nickels on each trip.
I SPY WITH MY LITTLE EYE
Car bingo, the Alphabet game and other travel games helped us pass the time away on long driving days. The Alphabet game (looking for words on signs that start with A, then B, etc.) helped teach them the alphabet and car bingo encouraged them to look out the windows at their surroundings. Today there are many travel games available for all ages or you can make up your own. The fun part is playing and interacting together, something most young children enjoy.
ROW, ROW, ROW, YOUR BOAT
Singing in the car together can be lots of fun and children have a great capacity to memorize the words of their favorite songs. Also don’t just sing or play kid songs, sing your favorite songs (past and present). That’s how I learned many “old-time” songs that were from my parents’ youth and I still enjoy singing them today.
There were several other ways we made our long and short trips more enjoyable (and tolerable) and I’m sure you have many of your own “secrets.” There is nothing wrong with using a movie or two to help smooth out the long drives, but adding a few of the above ideas can help make it a trip with several fond memories. Happy trails.
Cathy Kelsay has a bachelor’s degree in child psychology and has been a children’s entertainer and teacher for over 40 years. Her array of characters (Mother Goose, Mrs. Claus, Stitches the Scarecrow) performs at libraries, schools and private events. Email her at mgoose52@yahoo.com.