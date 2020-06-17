Because there are no Democratic opponents running against Republican candidates for the offices of Teller County commissioner in Districts 1 and 3, the June 30 primary determines the winner.
Despite the current pandemic, the primary is a go, with stipulations.
“This election is going to be different than anything we have ever experienced,” said Krystal Brown, Teller County Clerk and Recorder, speaking prior to the Woodland Park candidates’ forum June 3. “Please know that we have rules in place from the Secretary of State’s office and it’s going to be new to us.”
In 2013 Colorado transitioned to an all-mail ballot election. “We are pros at what we do,” Brown said. “My biggest thing I can tell you is ‘Please feel safe to vote that ballot in the convenience of your own home.’”
However, for those who want to vote in person, a voting center will be open at the Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., with some new rules.
“We are going to have different procedures; you will have to wear a mask and do social distancing,” Brown said. “We can only have two people in the room to vote. So have patience with my judges if you do need to go in and vote.”
This year, the clerk’s office is initiating curbside pickup of ballots. “I’m going to have two election judges from separate parties who will be under a canopy at the Woodland Park library and they will come to you at the curb and you can deposit your ballot,” she said. “It’s safe, it’s secure and you won’t have to get out of your car.”
As well, there are two 24-hour drop boxes for ballots:
• Woodland Park Motor Vehicle Office, 800 Research Drive, Suite 200, Woodland Park (in the Tamarac Business Park)
• Cripple Creek Courthouse, 101 W. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek (on the sidewalk outside)
“If you mail your ballot, make sure you mail it before June 22,” she said, noting ballots must be received by the Clerk and Recorder no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, June 30.
“Postmarks don’t count,” Brown warned.
The county encourages voters to use the drop boxes to ensure that fewer hands touch the ballots in this time of the pandemic. The information is available at co.teller.co.us.
“I would really like to stress that no matter if there is a pandemic going on (or) a fire going on, we are here to have a safe and secure election,” Brown said. “That’s what we are here for, no matter what the crisis is.”
Early Voting
The vote center at the Woodland Park library will be open for early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon from June 22 through June 29. It will be closed on Sunday, June 28. On Election Day, June 30, the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Curbside ballot assistance at the library will be available at the same times June 22 through 29, also excluding the 28th. On Election Day, the service will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.