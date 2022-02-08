The Sheriff’s Posse is back! But it is much more than a remake of the Wild West. Many a Western movie has glorified the Posse. Fortunately, movies aside, Teller County’s Posse is much more special. It has planted itself firmly in the New West. It is composed of a group of volunteers within the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, as the TCSOP (Teller County Sheriff’s Office Posse.) Members provide a great service and without horses. LOL.
Maybe you have witnessed uniformed Sheriff’s Posse members helping deputies secure a crime scene, or directing traffic at an accident or fire. Or perhaps last December you saw them working inside Walmart, enhancing the holiday-season event “Shop With a Hero.” There, SPs accompanied smiling disadvantaged kids on a paid-for shopping spree, from donations to the Sheriff’s Office Honorary Deputy Sheriff Association. Those lucky SPs were shopping with, and for, the happy children. What fun! And what a joyful service to the community.
Indeed, SP duties are diverse. These men and women proudly serve us all as volunteers in a variety of roles. So perhaps you will seek membership. More on that later.
In 2019, SPs devoted a collective 5,760 hours of service to Teller County. COVID restrictions cut those hours in half for the next two years, with a total of 2,182 in 2020 and 2,774 in 2021. Those hours represented a lot of service for an organization that currently has 18 members, but needs many more. Sheriff Jason Mikesell would like to see that number closer to 40. Over the years (TCSOP was founded in 2007), membership in the elite group has averaged about 20.
Who are those members? Their backgrounds vary. A few examples: Public sanitation worker, psychotherapist, construction worker, internet technician, intelligence officer, and many others. Some SPs still have full-time jobs. Notably, over the years only a few members served in law enforcement positions. Most SPs are retirees. Ages vary widely. And the mix of backgrounds is part of the TCSOP’s strength and charm. It’s all about wanting to help and do it joyfully. That’s right — the work is often fun.
What is involved and over how much time? SPs are required to serve at least 120 hours per year on their choice of events. Most SPs serve far more. The hours can be logged in big “chunks” or spread out over many events. A partial example of numerous “events” is traffic control at activities such as Donkey Derby Days or the Food Pantry, patrolling in and around Woodland Park High School football games, working at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, directed patrol for vacation home watch, deploying the incident command vehicle in county emergencies, gate management for the Teller County Fair and the annual World’s Highest Rodeo, etc. There are many others, including “callouts” to help with emergencies.
More recently, some SPs have been trained to use fire extinguishers on campfires that have been left carelessly. Wildfires prevented!
One important service run by SPs is the Colorado Life Trak program, which uses an electronic system to locate and recover missing persons who have strayed from home. This includes people who suffer from afflictions such as Alzheimer’s disease, autism spectrum disorder, Down syndrome, and dementia. Indeed, SP activity spans a broad, diversified gamut of services and venues. Service is “cafeteria style.” Members can choose only the events in which they want to participate on the way to the required 120 hours.
A few SPs lead special functions, such as publicity; mentoring (training new members); serving as coordinator to preside over SP meetings, needs and activities; and publishing meetings minutes, and the like.
Most importantly, SPs free the Sheriff Deputies to pursue additional law enforcement duties, making them more effective in serving and protecting the citizenry. Incidentally, SPs do not enforce the law. They do not make or assist in arrests, or issue citations. They are rarely armed, and most have not had the Sheriff’s Office specialized training for that. Those who are allowed to “carry” only do so on unique occasions, and only at the Sheriff’s specific request. Participation as an occasionally-armed SP member is voluntary and is only allowed after extensive training.
On duty, SPs wear the same uniform as the deputies, with the exception that their shoulder patches read “Posse” and, below that, “Sheriff.” Uniforms are supplied at no cost to the member. They are paid for by the Sheriff’s Office Honorary Deputy Sheriff Association at no cost to the member.
The “Posse” is tight knit. It is loaded with comraderie. Personal friendships between members have emerged through mutual service to the Sheriff’s Office and community. The fact that it is a volunteer organization dedicated to helping others creates a spirit of unity and commitment. These people are givers. They usually go to work with a smile and leave with one.
Speaking of smiles, sometimes SPs are asked kiddingly, “Do you posse guys use horses?” The reply is, “No, we’re holding out for Harleys.” LOL. But there are no Harley’s in the TCSOP’s future. And none are needed.
Kidding aside, a spirit of civic usefulness is the hallmark of Posse dedication. TCSOP has been recognized by having received many public-service awards of one kind of another.
Sheriff Mikesell said it best: “The Sheriff’s Office cannot function at the highest level of service to the county’s citizens without the help of our loyal and community-service-minded Posse volunteers.”
Would-be SP members must complete a detailed application form available from the Sheriff’ Office. He or she will undergo a thorough background check. One “must” for SP members is attendance at business or training meetings, on second and fourth Wednesday evenings each month. These gatherings usually last a couple of hours. Occasional excused absence for the member’s personal needs is acceptable.
Interested in exploring a rewarding adventure as a TCSP member? Find information at co.teller.co.us.com or email bunting@co.teller.co.us. Or you can pick up a membership application at the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, 11400 Highway 24 in Divide (80814).