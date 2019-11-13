Question: This winter is starting early, and I’m worried about heating my home for the next six or seven months and what that may cost me. Are there any assistance programs I should know about?
Answer: There are important changes to the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) in Colorado this year. LEAP is a federally funded program that helps eligible Colorado families, seniors and individuals pay a portion of their winter home heating costs. New income guidelines will now include many families and individuals who previously did not qualify. Applications became available Nov. 1, so there is plenty of time to apply.
The 2018-2019 LEAP income guidelines for a household of one person was a monthly gross income of $1,670. This year, 2019-2020, monthly gross income guidelines are $2,371; for a family of two, it was previously $2,264; this year, it’s $3,101 — a large jump.
Pick up an application at Teller County Department of Human Services offices at 800 Research Drive, Woodland Park, or Aspen Mine Center, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek. You can also find and download the application at colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs/how-do-i-apply.
We at the Aspen Mine Center can help you fill it out and scan it, along with required documentation such as a Colorado driver’s license, proof of income (paystubs, social security award letter, etc., but not bank statements) and a current heating bill, and email it into LEAP. I’ve only included the first two tiers of eligibility here, so be sure to get an application to see if you qualify. LEAP is intended to assist with heating and is not intended to cover the entire cost of heating a residence, nor does it cover portable heating systems. Applications are taken through the end of April 2020.
Additionally, due to inclement weather, the first of the Medicare Educational Meetings scheduled at the Aspen Mine Center was cancelled on Oct. 30. It has been rescheduled for Nov. 20. Additional meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13, and Dec. 4. All meetings are at 11 a.m. at the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek.
There are many important changes to Medicare plans in Teller County, including Kaiser Permanente pulling out altogether, so come and learn about what is available to help with all those medical costs.
Rebecca Blair is a Senior Advocate at the Community of Caring Foundation Aspen Mine Center. Contact her with questions on senior living in Teller County at rebecca@aspenminecenter.org or 689-3584, ext. 101.