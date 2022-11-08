A few days ago our clocks “fell back” an hour, per daylight saving time.
Daylight saving time, as defined by the Associated Press Stylebook, is “A federal law specifies that daylight time applies from 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March until 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November in areas that do not specifically exempt themselves.”
We gained an hour on Sunday — isn’t that happy news?
Not so, say those who disagree with the practice. And parents who are tasked with redoing their childrens’ sleep schedules.
An Oct. 31 article, “Why do we change the clocks, anyway?” in the New York Times, states that “In 2020, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine called for the abolition of daylight saving time. ... the academy said the shift, by disrupting the body’s natural clock, could cause an increased risk of stroke and cardiovascular events, and could lead to more traffic accidents.”
The article quotes Dr. Rachel Ziegler, a physician in the sleep medicine department at Mayo Clinic Health System, as saying “Not only are we sleep deprived, but we’re trying to force our brain into a little bit more of an unnatural sleep schedule. If you ask any sleep specialist, I think most of us would be in favor of a permanent schedule.”
The risk of driving impairment at this time of year is something the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles takes seriously. The week we change our clocks back, Nov. 6-13, is known as Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, hosted by the National Sleep Foundation. This week, the DMV “encourages drivers to take extra care ... and hopes to raise awareness of fatigued driving,” states a Colorado DMV news release.
The NSF says young drivers (16-25) and shift workers are at greatest risk of falling asleep behind the wheel.
The hope is that by raising awareness that, well, your awareness might be off this week will “help reduce the number of drivers who drive while sleep deprived, making driving safer.”
When daylight saving time comes into play, everyone’s sleep schedule is disrupted, so pay attention to how you feel when you get behind the wheel.
Daylight saving time also can have a negative effect on people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association says “it may accelerate the disorientation that comes with ‘sundowning’ that can last through the winter months.”
Sundowning refers to symptoms that often occur in people with dementia, to include, “anxiety, sadness, restlessness, hallucinations, delusions, sudden mood swings, increased confusion and energy surges. Sundowning generally occurs during the late afternoon and early evening hours, and may be associated with disruption in the sleep and wake cycles,” which daylight savings time changes will exacerbate, states an Alzheimer’s Association news release.
In Colorado, for the “more than 159,000 family members who serve as unpaid caregivers for 76,000 loved ones living with Alzheimer’s disease, the time change and prolonged hours of darkness provide a caution that they may see behavioral changes in their loved ones in the weeks and months ahead.”
“While the cause of sundowning is unclear, there are steps that families can take to help manage sundowning in their loved one,” said Meg Donahue, Community Engagement director for the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado, in the release.
“The more we understand about sundowning, the better we can help our loved ones cope with the discomfort it can cause them.”
Tipe for those who care for someone with Alzheimer’s include scheduling activities and exercise during the morning or early afternoon hours, offering a larger lunchtime meal and a lighter evening meal, and keeping the home well-lit into the evening hours to reduce confusion.
Also, it helps to “Make notes about what happens before sundowning events and try to identify triggers,” the release states.
A change in sleep patterns can be very disorienting and will take some time to get used to. Give yourself some grace during these quickly darkening days.
The time change is the law, at least for now.
Legislation passed by the Senate this spring would do away with daylight saving time. The House has not reached consensus about it.
So we’ll still be “springing forward” and losing an hour in March. That always stings a bit more.
Courier Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.