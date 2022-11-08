A classic bird identification challenge is separating House from Cassin’s Finches.
They look quite similar but careful study will reveal details to confirm the ID. Finches are notoriously irruptive, appearing and disappearing from local areas as they roam around searching for seeds. However, the well-named House Finch has become habituated to humans and is a predictable visitor to yard feeder areas.
Wherever people live in Teller County there could be House Finches nearby, while in areas far from people they are less likely to be seen. Cassin’s Finches are more widespread throughout the County. Both species are sparrow-sized and tend to travel in flocks.
Finches are popular as they are common at yard areas and feeders. They have conical seed-eating beaks and deeply forked tails and employ acrobatic feeding techniques like hanging upside down to access seeds. They often travel in flocks and many finches have unique and musical songs and bright colored plumage of reds and yellows. Myriad finches can be seen in Teller County, including: Red Crossbill, Pine Siskin, Evening and Pine Grosbeaks, Lesser and American Goldfinches and the Rosy-Finches.
Both the male House and Cassin’s Finches have brownish bodies with red highlights, however the House has heavy streaking on the flanks that is lacking or faint on the Cassin’s.
Regarding females, they are both brownish with heavy streaking below. Take a close look at the facial pattern on the female Cassin’s, she has pale stripes above and below the eye that are lacking on the plainer face of the female House Finch. Another subtle feature is that the House Finch has a slight curvature on the upper mandible of their beak, while the Cassin’s has a straighter beak.
Both species have a joyful musical song, a rapid series of notes that go up and down in pitch. Both also have short mellow call notes.
Occasionally the House Finch adds a phrase to its song, a raspy upslurred note, that is diagnostic for the species. Preferred habitats for House Finches include urban areas, farms, ranches, riparian woodlands, canyons and shrublands.
Cassin’s Finches are typically found in conifer forests (especially spruce-fir), shrublands and riparian and urban areas.
House and Cassin’s Finches are year round residents and mostly eat seeds, but also consume buds, small fruits and insects.
At times they will both occur in the yard area, an ideal time to grab the binoculars to study their differences.
Notable reports in October from the Woodland Park Yard Area:
Great Horned Owl — one calling on Oct. 4
Woodhouse’s Scrub-Jay — one on Oct.1, new species for yard area
Ruby-crowned Kinglet — a few sightings, last seen on Oct. 17
American Robin — last seen on Oct. 10
Yellow-rumped Warbler — small flocks around most of the time, last seen on Oct. 13
Orange-crowned Warbler — one migrant on Oct. 3
Chipping Sparrow — a few around some of the time, last seen on Oct. 17
White-crowned Sparrow — one migrant on Oct. 8
Dark-eyed Junco subspecies: Pink-sided — a few around most of the time, first seen on Oct. 10; White-winged — one around some of the time, first seen on Oct. 17; Slate-colored and Oregon — one each around most of the time, first seen on Oct. 23
Lesser Goldfinch — two on Oct. 13
Cassin’s Finch — a few sightings
Red Crossbill — a couple sightings, 16 on Oct. 22
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.