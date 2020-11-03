A hand up versus a hand out speaks volumes when you’re looking for a little nudge to get over a bump in the road. Some people turn to family and friends during tough times, but not everyone has the same opportunity. Memories of my early years in the Bronx, and then teaching in poor communities in Alabama, have inspired me to volunteer my time to Help the Needy. Mr. Greg Schilling founded the organization in 1982 as a way to give back. Now, the volunteer staff and board members believe hope lives here.
We give back through assistance with rent/mortgage, utilities, medical, transportation (car repair/insurance), and more. We’re proud to offer hope because it means more Teller County residents stay put. A person going through a difficult time often believes they can only move on to make things better. Our goal is to create an easier path for someone so they have the ability to get through a temporary change. This is true value to the community when you think about how the bump in the road, when flattened, has the potential to sustain employees and grow business.
Since the beginning, our nonprofit has been run by volunteers. Giving back is the heart of the mission, which has never faltered because we’re committed to helping people live their best life at all times. We partner with similar organizations in Teller County so we’re familiar with their services, and then we know how to guide a client toward additional resources as they need them.
One of the challenges for us is getting the word out about what we do. It happens because we are a silent helper. Our services are private and confidential. Sharing our message is the bump in the road. We’ve discovered word-of-mouth is the best way to reach others, so we’re here to let you know our office is in Woodland Park at 117 N. Center St. Tell a friend so they can tell a friend, too. Hope lives here, and we want it to live everywhere.
Help the Needy has positively impacted the lives of thousands of Teller County residents. Our sponsors get recognition in local newspapers and on our website. Our hope is that you’ll participate in our annual Sweetheart Ball, which is going virtual for 2021 because of COVID-19. Feb. 6 is the date to save! More details soon, but we want folks to be prepared to still be involved as a sponsor, purchasing a “table,” donating auction items and joining us for a fun evening.
Anyone interested in learning more may call 719-687-7273, view our website at www.htntc.org, or email us at admin@htntc.org.
Vince Scarlata is the Chief Executive Officer of Help the Needy. He has extensive background in managing sales and strategic alliances for worldwide markets. He holds an MBA in organization development and an M.Ed. in Secondary Education and English.
To be part of the Teller Gives Back column for 2021, please connect with Gayle Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or call 233-9902.