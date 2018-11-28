For many in the community, the holidays are sorrowful, a dreaded time due to the loss of a loved one to share the rituals.
To ease the tension and heartache experienced by many, Prospect Home Care & Hospice presents “Hope for the Holidays” Dec. 6, intended to offer inspiration, information and support during a critical time.
“This is a tool to guide them, not to lose the spirit of Christmas, but somehow integrate their grief process into the holiday celebration,” said Sue Marion, LPC and spiritual counselor for Prospect. “You want to balance grief and despair with hope and healing.”
The highlight will be the lighting of candles. “I will have them experience this little ceremony with candles in remembrance of their loved ones — and hopefully, they will include the ceremony in their holiday dinner,” Marion said.
The program has broad appeal. “I can see how it will help everyone, grandchildren, friends family and neighbors,” said Mary Barrowman, Prospect’s president and CEO. “They are all suffering, too, at different times and levels.”
Participants will leave with handouts that highlight coping skills for grief along with information about the candle-lighting ceremony.
The grief event is part of Prospect’s renewed focus on helping those who grieve the loss of a loved one.
This fall, Barrowman announced that Prospect was shutting down the hospice and home-care aspect of the organization.
“Trying to sustain all our services for such a small population was a fabulous success for 36 years,” Barrowman said. “Prospect was never closing, but we had to terminate the licensing and certification because the regulations are extremely strict. We could not meet them without the minimum of five nurses.”
As a result, Prospect will continue to provide grief support, beginning with “Hope for the Holidays,” which replaces the traditional “Lights of Love” ceremony the first Thursday of December.
The ceremony is from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., in Woodland Park. Refreshments will be provided and participants are asked to RSVP to 687-0549 by Dec. 1.
Prospect offers grief support groups from 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays from Jan. 14 to March 4.
“Sue has listening skills, not only professional expertise but she has a depth of knowledge in dealing with bereavement,” Barrowman said. “Looking to our future, we asked how we can help in non-medically-related areas?”