Dozens of motorcyclists, many of them veterans, rode from Woodland Park to Cripple Creek for the POW/MIA recognition ride Aug. 20, part of the Salute to Americans Veterans Rally & Festival held last weekend.

Hundreds of motorcyclists, many of them veterans, rode from Woodland Park to Cripple Creek for the Salute to Americans Veterans Rally POW/MIA Recognition Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The popular festival, which launched from Woodland Park this year, is the “longest-standing gathering of veterans and patriots West of the Mississippi” and featured a memorial ceremony and 24-hour access to a traveling Vietnam memorial wall.

Barbara Roberts, visiting from Kansas, gets a tour of a Stryker combat vehicle with Army Sgt. Nicholas Varney during the Salute to Americans Veterans Rally & Festival in Woodland Park on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall opened to the public Aug. 18 and was available through 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Woodland Park Middle School.

Active duty army personnel checkout a piece of history, a mounted machine gun from World War II, during the Salute to Americans Veterans Rally & Festival in Woodland Park on Saturday, Aug. 20. 
A biker’s leather vest is decorated by veteran patches at the Salute to Americans Veterans Rally & Festival Aug. 20 in Woodland Park.

It is an 80% scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and lists the names of more than 58,000 Americans who died in the Vietnam War.

Active duty specialists from the U.S. Space Force stand at attention on the outskirts of the Salute to Americans Veterans Rally & Festival in Woodland Park's Memorial Park on Saturday, Aug. 20.

