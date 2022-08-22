A line of veterans stand at attention and grasp American flags during a ceremony for the Salute to Americans Veterans Rally & Festival in Woodland Park on Saturday, Aug. 20. The two day event is the "longest-standing gathering of veterans and patriots West of the Mississippi" and features a memorial ceremony, traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall and fundraiser ride.
Hundreds of motorcyclists, many of them veterans, rode from Woodland Park to Cripple Creek for the Salute to Americans Veterans Rally POW/MIA Recognition Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. The two day event is the “longest-standing gathering of veterans and patriots West of the Mississippi” and features a memorial ceremony, signature wall, and fundraiser ride.
Barbara Roberts, visiting from Kansas, gets a tour of a Stryker combat vehicle with Army Sgt. Nicholas Varney during the Salute to Americans Veterans Rally & Festival in Woodland Park on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Active duty army personnel checkout a piece of history, a mounted machine gun from World War II, during the Salute to Americans Veterans Rally & Festival in Woodland Park on Saturday, Aug. 20. The two day event is the "longest-standing gathering of veterans and patriots West of the Mississippi" and features a memorial ceremony, signature wall, and fundraiser ride.
Active duty specialists from the U.S. Space Force stand at attention on the outskirts of the Salute to Americans Veterans Rally & Festival in Woodland Park’s Memorial Park on Saturday, Aug. 20. The two day event is the “longest-standing gathering of veterans and patriots West of the Mississippi” and features a memorial ceremony, traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, and fundraiser ride.
Obey Hilton tries out the driver's seat of a Stryker combat vehicle brought up by the Army from Fort Carson for the Salute to Americans Veterans Rally & Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, in Woodland Park.
A veteran briefly takes a moment to gather himself during the Salute to Americans Veterans Rally on Saturday, Aug. 20, in Woodland Park. The two day event is the “longest-standing gathering of veterans and patriots West of the Mississippi” and features a memorial ceremony, signature wall, and fundraiser ride.
John Stember, The Gazette
An active duty servicemember rides a motorcycle down Colorado 67, between Woodland Park and Cripple Creek, for the Salute to American Veterans Rally POW/MIA Recognition Ride.
John Stember, The Gazette
John Stember, The Gazette
Dozens of motorcyclists, many of them veterans, rode from Woodland Park to Cripple Creek for the POW/MIA recognition ride Aug. 20, part of the Salute to Americans Veterans Rally & Festival held last weekend.
The popular festival, which launched from Woodland Park this year, is the “longest-standing gathering of veterans and patriots West of the Mississippi” and featured a memorial ceremony and 24-hour access to a traveling Vietnam memorial wall.
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall opened to the public Aug. 18 and was available through 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Woodland Park Middle School.
It is an 80% scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and lists the names of more than 58,000 Americans who died in the Vietnam War.