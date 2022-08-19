While visiting the AVTT Vietnam Veterans Memorial Traveling Wall in Woodland Park Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, Vietnam veteran Bill Detwiler paid his respects to his friend, Harold Zook, who died in the war. Detwiler’s wife and sister-in-law were placing flowers at the spot with his name. The wall, an 80% replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., can be seen through Sunday for 24 hours a day at Woodland Park Middle School. The wall was brought to Woodland Park to Salute to American Veterans Rally & Festival this weekend. The wall lists the names of more than 58,000 Americans who died in Vietnam.