WOODLAND PARK • The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall display opened to the public Thursday at Woodland Park Middle School.
The wall can be viewed by the public for 24 hours a day through 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21
Vietnam veteran Bill Detwiler on Thursday came to pay his respects to his friend, Harold Zook, who died in the war. Detwiler’s wife and sister-in-law were placing flowers at the spot with his name.
The wall was brought to Woodland Park as part of the 30th Annual Salute to American Veterans Rally & Festival this weekend. The wall is an 80% scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and lists the names of more than 58,000 Americans who died in Vietnam.
It is accompanied the Cost of Freedom Display, which includes tributes to veterans of Afghanistan, Iraq, the first and second World Wars, the Korean War, and Operation Desert Storm. The display also features a memorial to the victims of 9/11.
There is a free shuttle service from the Rally grounds in Memorial park to the traveling wall.
For additional information about the popular motorcycle rally and festival, including the 35th annual POW/MIA Recogition Ride, go to theveteransrally.org.