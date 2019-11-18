American Legion Post 1980 of Woodland Park held its traditional Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.
It attracted one of the area’s largest gatherings of veterans. The event began with a welcome provided by the post commander, Dan Williams, a retired army colonel and multiple combat veteran.
This was followed by a “missing man ceremony,” where the symbolic missing man table was explained by Robby Cox.
Tony Archer, a representative of U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn’s office (R-Colorado Springs), presented an official copy of the Legion Act to Rob Lowry. Lowrty is the post service officer and was the guiding force that developed the concept and original submission of the Legion Act, was signed earlier this year by President Donald Trump.
Finally, a cake, symbolizing the Legion’s 100th Anniversary was cut by the oldest and youngest veteran present.
Neil Levy, mayor of Woodland Park, previously presented Post 1980 a proclamation designating Nov. 7 as Legion Day in recognition of the American Legion’s 100th anniversary.