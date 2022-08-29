Flowers and praise in front of her peers, for Michelle Bosch, the over-the-top accolades in public were “embarrassing,” she said later.
Administrative support manager for Teller County Public Works, Bosch received her 15-year employee service award this month at the Teller County Board of County Commissioners’ meeting.
The room was packed with her co-workers.
“She is the heart and soul of our department,” said Fred Clifford, the department’s director. “I don’t think there’s anybody inside or outside of public works who doesn’t talk to Michelle about something, a problem, or they need a road fixed, and on and on and on. I think you all know that.”
A few days later, in an office fragrant with flowers, Bosch, with a little ribbing from her co-workers, Brad Shaw and Bryan Kincaid, took a break to chat. “I love this job, love this group of people,” she said.
Thrust into her role recently with the retirement of Patti Alberts, who, for years, was the face of public works, Bosch was ready. “I figured I’d get a phone call from Patti saying she was going to retire and that’s how it happened,” she said. “I tried to learn as much as I could.”
Because public works includes fleet, facilities, wastewater, parks and transportation, Bosch handles details such as billing, time sheets and dispatch. “She does all that keeps us together,” Clifford said. “There’s not a person here who doesn’t come to Michelle for assistance.”
In some ways, she’s a caretaker, not only of the paperwork details, but as a fierce advocate for her guys, especially those on the road-maintenance crews. “They get up at all hours and go out and work during emergencies,” she said. “They all have big hearts.”
And sometimes those big hearts are tested. “People yell at them or drive past them like maniacs when they’re trying to grade a road,” she said. “But those guys are so polite, so nice.”
One of them is her husband, Adam Bosch, who leads the dust-suppression crew.
Part of Michelle Bosch’s job is keeping track of maintenance, such as what roads have been graded. “If someone names off a road, I can just about tell you what subdivision it’s in,” she said.
If the crews need to order supplies or a part, she’s the go-to for that, too. “Whatever they need, I try to be there for them,” she said.
Sure, her guys are good at teasing, engaging in some good-natured joking. “I just say ‘whatever,’” she said. “That’s my favorite word for them.”
When residents call with complaints about the roads, Bosch takes it all in with her “don’t worry, be happy,” attitude, according to the sign in her window.
“Oh, no, I kill ‘em with kindness, try to calm them down,” she said. “They might call upset at first, and they end up apologizing for being rude, saying it’s not my fault. Sometimes, it’s like it’s our fault if it rains or snows.”
But the boss has her back. “She’s the voice when people call. It’s not uncommon for her to be available on weekends so residents can talk to a real person, which is important and probably pretty unique,” Clifford said. “She is our jack-of-all-trades person; I don’t know how we would function without her.”