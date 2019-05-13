Tracie Crippen was announced as the 2019 winner of the $500 scholarship awarded annually by the Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association. “We’re very proud of you,” said Sheriff Jason Mikesell, in an early morning ceremony last week.
A top student in her class at Cripple Creek-Victor High School, Crippen plans to attend the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, the first of many years of study to fulfill her goal of becoming a surgeon.
“I have a passion for helping people,” she said.
Along with achieving top grades, Crippen is a member of the Key Club, which is sponsored by the Ute Pass Kiwanis Club. On the side, she works at Maggie’s Restaurant in Cripple Creek. Crippen graduates this month from Cripple Creek-Victor.
Crippen’s parents are Robin and Troy Crippen. Undersheriff John Gomes presented Robin Crippen with a bouquet of flowers.
The Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the people of Teller County. Among its projects are the annual coat drive for children.