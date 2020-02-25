This follows up my Feb. 12 column, “Remodel Before Selling ... maybe.” This column is for the rest of us who are looking for ways to keep our homes well maintained and updated with a few ideas of ways to make the best of some wintery weekend.
These ideas are from Realtor.com:
• Bathroom – Add a spa showerhead. If you aren’t thinking of selling soon, this may be a good idea to give a quick upgrade for the shower. You’ll enjoy this and it is appealing to buyers down the road. If you are not the handy type or don’t trust yourself with plumbing, I empathize! Winter is a great time to call a local plumber to make your installation painless. To select the right fixture, check out the How To Store or Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Co. in Woodland Park. You can also talk with your plumber to recommend a Colorado Springs plumbing showroom for a more extensive selection.
• Another bath idea — Heated bathroom floors. These are a fabulous addition you will always appreciate! This would need to coincide at a time you are re-tiling or finishing other improvements in your bathroom. Talk with a tile supplier such as Factory Direct Flooring or any home interior store.
• Convert an entry room to a mudroom. This seems to be a hot button for buyers and an easy DIY. We are finally seeing a normal winter this year and with that comes snowy boots and shoes, winter jackets and soggy mittens. Handy.com published an article by Bailey Carson that emphasized the importance of creating a space where snow, water and mud can be left at the door. Add some extra rugs or mats to take up the moisture and provide a slip-free entry. Use a temporary coat rack or build in a coat rack to get some organization going at the entry. If you are industrious, a shoe and boot rack to manage those will free up floor space.
• Trim your trees. I know, this doesn’t sound like a way to spend your wintery day, but you will be glad you did this now. Most deciduous and even the prolific pine and fir varieties we enjoy locally do well with winter trimming because they are dormant, and less sap will flow from the pruning than in hot weather. Another benefit to winter pruning is much less likely to attract disease and insects like the pine beetle. If you have a larger tree or limb mitigation job on your property try one of the local tree professionals, there are several to choose from and they generally are more available in the winter.
• Organize your garage. Yup I know, uninspiring! But you must see this part of your home every day unless there is soooo much stuff in the way you avoid going there. Get this out of the way in winter and it will free you up for outdoor time come summer. Purchase a storage shed to store the larger items that are in the way of getting your car parked easily. Create designated areas in the garage for summer tool storage and get tools off the floor with a wall tool storage system. See the How To Store, Foxworth-Galbraith, or one of the big box stores for that. Heat that garage up a little and be comfortable while you’re working to make the job comfortable and easy.
These are just a few ideas any of us can do now. You will thank yourself come spring and summer. Now, post this on the fridge and get to it one by one.
Michael Harper is owner/broker of Michael Harper Real Estate. Contact him through his website, MichaelHarperRealtor.com.