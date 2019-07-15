Terminal Depot is one of four buildings on the Historic House and Building Tour in Victor on Saturday. The depot is now a private residence.
The tour is a history lesson made easy and an opportunity to visit architectural ghosts. For instance, the home of Joanne and Rick Killday is located along the abandoned railroad bed on Squaw Mountain overlooking Victor.
Each building reflects the owners’ dedication to maintaining the city’s history. The owner of the Gardner Mercantile rebuilt the store after the fire of 1899. According to paperwork provided by the heritage society, Gardner founded a company to serve small merchants who had been unable to afford insurance. Currently, the building houses the shop “Junk Posse.” The tour includes the shopkeeper’s apartment at the back of the building, reached through a “Rustic Remnants Garden.”
Known for its architecture, Victor has a view of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range that serves as eye candy for visitors to the home of Sheila and Lyndon Crowson.
The nonprofit Victor Heritage Society sponsors the tour as a fundraiser. Tickets with maps are $10 a person and available at the Fragile Edge Gift Shop, at 318 Victor Ave., Prospector’s Pick Antique Shop at 106 N.4th St. and MidCentury Elegance at Gallery 80860 at 102 S. 4th St. See VictorHeritageSociety.com for details.