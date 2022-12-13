sonja6 creations.jpg

In addition to NFL merchandise, clothing, holiday and home decor, Creations Everlasting Boutique, Coffee & Tea Room in Cripple Creek serves espresso products teas and homemade foods to eat in or take out.

 Sonja Oliver, Pikes Peak Courier

During the holiday season, it can be a challenge to find that perfect present for family members and friends. Shopping local businesses in Teller County may be a fantastic opportunity for finding more personal and discerning gifts.

Rather than head down the mountain, try searching the hinterlands of Cripple Creek, Victor, Florissant and Woodland Park. As an added benefit, exploring beyond the the typical shopping mall and box store allows for an experience that may just become a yearly tradition.

A few local store samplings:

Cripple Creek

Cripple Creek is a great destination and a short scenic drive down Bennett Avenue has several specialized shops and boutiques to explore.

Creations Everlasting Boutique, Coffee & Tea Room is considered a local “gem” and features contemporary clothing, home and holiday decor and official NFL merchandise. Voted “Best Coffee in Cripple Creek,” owner Edie Smith personally prepares a full array of espresso drinks and teas along with daily homemade specials, as well as the very special “Soul Food Friday” meals.

Across the street and heading west is the lovely Maudie’s Incredible Emporium and Antiques, with offerings ranging from the eclectic and unusual to collectibles, art and craft items, jewelry and antiques.

Back across the street, make a stop at the Rocky Mountain Canary and General Store for fudge, ice cream and souvenirs with a western flair.

Sonja2 community of caring.jpg

Community of Caring Foundation Director Mary Bielz (left) and board member Martha Hubbard at the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek, where shoppers can find holiday decor, clothing, toys, home decor and collectibles.

Double your giving while shopping at the Aspen Mine Center, an all-volunteer staffed thrift store that has clothing, jewelry, Christmas decor and household items. Your purchase or donations will benefit the Community of Caring program.

Victor

Continue down Highway 67 just four miles south to Victor, City of Mines to tour the Victor Lowell Thomas Gold Rush Museum and, following the step back into history, check out the museum gift shop that features eclectic souvenirs, rocks, gems, jewelry and local art.

Sonja1 Trudi at Gold Camp Bakery.jpg

Trudy poses behind the display case at Gold Camp Bakery in Victor. The bakery features specialty dessert pastries, fresh baked cookies and breads and Christmas stollen as gifts for “foodie” friends and family.

Just around the corner, enjoy breakfast or lunch at the Gold Camp Bakery, where you can purchase dessert pastries, cookies and fresh baked breads as gifts for your “foodie” friends. Next door to the bakery is the Victor Trading Co., an emporium featuring an antique printing press and handmade brooms.

sonja4 namasayin.jpg

In addition to CBD products, Ryan Conley, proprietor at Namasayin’ Farms in Florissant, has expanded his store to include live plants, gems and minerals. The store also hosts local artisans and crafters who sew handmade infant and children’s clothing

Florissant

At the crossroads of U.S. Highway 24 and Teller County Road 1, the Outpost Feed and Ranch Supply in the town of Florissant has a wide variety of gifts for pets, as well as plants, gardening tools and supplies and unique gift items from local craftsmen.

sonja3 pet gifts.jpg

Gifts for pets are displayed at the Outpost Feed Store and Ranch Supply in Florissant.

On the other side of Teller 1 is Namasayin’ Farms, which has high altitude hemp products including full spectrum CBD oils, salves and muscle rubs. The shop also features rocks, gems and minerals from the area as well as hand made arts and crafts produced by local artisans.

Find motorcycle, ATV and UTV accessories as well as leather apparel for the sports oriented person at Rocky Mountain Motorsports, located on the northwest corner of Highway 24.

sonja5 motorsports.jpg

Motorcycle, ATV/UTV, and dirt-bike enthusiasts will appreciate gloves, leathers and accessories from Rocky Mountain Motorsports in Florissant. The store also features mountain decor perfect for decorating a “man cave.”

Woodland Park

The Cowhand, a 50-year shopping tradition, features cowboy and mountain western apparel including boots, hats, coats and vests for men, ladies and children. Those looking for lodge style, mountain comfort or rustic elegance will find unique gifts including tooled leather gun holsters and rifle scabbards, cowboy wild rags, scarves, Native American and Western jewelry, sheepskin slippers and more at 200 W. Midland Ave.

