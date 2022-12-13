During the holiday season, it can be a challenge to find that perfect present for family members and friends. Shopping local businesses in Teller County may be a fantastic opportunity for finding more personal and discerning gifts.
Rather than head down the mountain, try searching the hinterlands of Cripple Creek, Victor, Florissant and Woodland Park. As an added benefit, exploring beyond the the typical shopping mall and box store allows for an experience that may just become a yearly tradition.
A few local store samplings:
Cripple Creek
Cripple Creek is a great destination and a short scenic drive down Bennett Avenue has several specialized shops and boutiques to explore.
Creations Everlasting Boutique, Coffee & Tea Room is considered a local “gem” and features contemporary clothing, home and holiday decor and official NFL merchandise. Voted “Best Coffee in Cripple Creek,” owner Edie Smith personally prepares a full array of espresso drinks and teas along with daily homemade specials, as well as the very special “Soul Food Friday” meals.
Across the street and heading west is the lovely Maudie’s Incredible Emporium and Antiques, with offerings ranging from the eclectic and unusual to collectibles, art and craft items, jewelry and antiques.
Back across the street, make a stop at the Rocky Mountain Canary and General Store for fudge, ice cream and souvenirs with a western flair.
Double your giving while shopping at the Aspen Mine Center, an all-volunteer staffed thrift store that has clothing, jewelry, Christmas decor and household items. Your purchase or donations will benefit the Community of Caring program.
Victor
Continue down Highway 67 just four miles south to Victor, City of Mines to tour the Victor Lowell Thomas Gold Rush Museum and, following the step back into history, check out the museum gift shop that features eclectic souvenirs, rocks, gems, jewelry and local art.
Just around the corner, enjoy breakfast or lunch at the Gold Camp Bakery, where you can purchase dessert pastries, cookies and fresh baked breads as gifts for your “foodie” friends. Next door to the bakery is the Victor Trading Co., an emporium featuring an antique printing press and handmade brooms.
Florissant
At the crossroads of U.S. Highway 24 and Teller County Road 1, the Outpost Feed and Ranch Supply in the town of Florissant has a wide variety of gifts for pets, as well as plants, gardening tools and supplies and unique gift items from local craftsmen.
On the other side of Teller 1 is Namasayin’ Farms, which has high altitude hemp products including full spectrum CBD oils, salves and muscle rubs. The shop also features rocks, gems and minerals from the area as well as hand made arts and crafts produced by local artisans.
Find motorcycle, ATV and UTV accessories as well as leather apparel for the sports oriented person at Rocky Mountain Motorsports, located on the northwest corner of Highway 24.
Woodland Park
The Cowhand, a 50-year shopping tradition, features cowboy and mountain western apparel including boots, hats, coats and vests for men, ladies and children. Those looking for lodge style, mountain comfort or rustic elegance will find unique gifts including tooled leather gun holsters and rifle scabbards, cowboy wild rags, scarves, Native American and Western jewelry, sheepskin slippers and more at 200 W. Midland Ave.