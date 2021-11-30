Designed to cherish memories and family treasures, the Wannlund home in Woodland Park combines nostalgia with nature.
It’s a home where paintings, ornaments, photographs and even the throw rugs are a connection to an ancestor, friend or family member. A home with a heart, the décor reflects the creative skills and interests of Rachel and Art Wannlund.
The home is one of five homes and cabins on display for the Tweeds Sounds of the Season Holiday Home Tour on Dec. 4 and 5.
Designed by David Langley, Langley & Associates Architects, and built by Jeff Meier of MC Hammer Construction, the home resembles a farmhouse, a reflection of Rachel’s Midwestern roots and includes the traditional “widow’s peak.”
The décor fits the Wannlunds’ reverence for nature and the beauty of trees in all forms. A sculpture of hickory limbs is on the entryway wall, enhanced with tiny lights for a decorative touch. As well, there’s parson’s chair of beetle-kill pine in the foyer.
A coat hanger, for instance, is crafted of wood from a corral while an old log from Casey’s Lumber in Woodland Park is a rendition of a farmhouse shelf mantel. The floors are of oak and on the back patio a solid block of wood is the base of the drinking game of Hammerschalgen.
A sculpture on the lower level is crafted from an old stagecoach wagon while the nearby Christmas tree is filled with ornaments hand-painted by a friend.
In addition to saving family treasures, Rachel has an eye for discovery such as the cedar stump on the front patio.
Rather than throw away old blue jeans once worn by the Wannlunds’ son, Rachel made throw rugs for two bedrooms and a hallway.
To satisfy his culinary expertise, Art requested a view of Pikes Peak from the kitchen as he whips up his gustatory creations.
Each room in the home is enhanced with decorative touches by the event’s holiday designer Karen Watson.
This year’s beneficiaries for the 23rd annual Holiday Home Tour are Friends of Mueller State Park, Teller County Habitat for Humanity, Teller Senior Coalition and Woodland Park Players.
The tours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 4-5. For tickets and information about the tour, which includes a hospitality house, music venues and rest stops with refreshment, go to wphht.org.