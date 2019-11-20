Every holiday season for more than three decades, volunteers have worked together produce Woodland Park’s Lighter Side of Christmas Parade.
The 31st annual procession is expected to draws a crowd to Midland Avenue to celebrate the holidays. The parade will kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 with the theme “Woodland Park’s Christmas Vacation.”
Retired Woodland Park resident Gary Brovetto will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. Brovetto was instrumental in recruiting the help of other community members to designate Woodland Park as part of the Main Street program.
There are several festive events in the weeks leading up to the parade. The Lighter Side of Christmas Holiday Treasure Hunt was held Friday. A new clue was revealed to LSOC Gold Sponsors and listed on the webpage, lightersideofchristmas.com and Facebook page, facebook.com/LighterSideofChristmasParade every Friday for those treasure hunters searching for the hidden “Golden Squirrel” until it was found. The successful treasure hunter will receive a holiday basket valued at over $1,000 with gifts provided by local businesses.
A new trophy will be presented this year, the Tad Litwin Service Award in memory and honor of Litwin, an avid volunteer for Girl Scouts and LSOC. Litwin lost his battle with cancer this fall. Trophies are also awarded for Grand Marshal, Best Use of Lights, Best Use of Theme, Spirit Award, Most Unique and Judge’s Choice.
Other LSOC events include the annual Gingerbread House Contest, hosted by the Rampart Range Library District. Bring your entries to the Woodland Park Library on Friday, Dec. 6. Entries will be on exhibit through Dec. 21. All are invited to vote for the “People’s Choice” award.
A Crazy Hat Contest, sponsored by Williams Log Cabin Furniture, will be held the night of the parade. The parade awards and Crazy Hat Contest will take place at the pavilion in Memorial Park following the parade, along with the City of Woodland Park’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.