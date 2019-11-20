In Woodland Park, seasonal traditions continue with the annual Mountain Artists Holiday Show at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. An event that features local artists, photographers, woodworkers and jewelers, the show is Saturday, Nov. 23.
Ken Herman is among the artists who will display works. For Herman, his artistry in painting watercolors was apparently latent. “I was getting close to retirement and wanted some kind of a hobby so I picked watercolor,” said Herman, who retired eight years ago from a career as a pharmacist.
After taking a six-week art course, Herman was good to go. “I got some basics about watercolor and just started painting,” he said. “My first painting was a sunflower. I was kind of surprised how it turned out so I just continued.”
In general, Herman paints from photographs he has taken on vacations — scenes such as a lighthouse in Maine.
Herman’s paintings are deceiving as to the medium he uses. “I like to do detail but people think my works are done in colored pencil or drawings,” he said.
Herman will have watercolors, greeting cards and miniature paintings on tiny wood pedestals at the show.
The Mountain Artists Holiday Show is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Admission is free and there will be light refreshments.