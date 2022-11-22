Lighter Side of Christmas Gingerbread contest

GINGERBREAD CONTEST 2022: Once again the Rampart Library Foundation is sponsoring the gingerbread contest at Woodland Park Library. This year’s theme is “May the Forest Be With You.” Turn in your entry Dec. 1-3 at the library. For details and entry form, go to lightersideofchristmas.com

Note: Many events require advance tickets or registration.

THROUGH DEC. 3 and DEC. 4-11

Woodland Park Dan Makris Holiday House Decorating Contest — Registration deadline is Dec. 3, with judging taking place Dec. 4-10 and winners announced Dec. 11 at the Woodland Park Wind Symphony Concerts; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.

• • •

THURSDAY

Turkey Toss — 9-11 a.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $20 for ages 6-11, $40 for ages 12 and older; 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

The Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Meal — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; 719-636-3891.

• • •

FRIDAY-DEC. 31

”The Wizard of OZ Colorado” — A new holiday play by Chris Sorensen, loosely based on L. Frank Baum’s OZ stories, The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; thinairtheatre.com.

• • •

SATURDAY

Mountain Artists Holiday Show and Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; ritarandolph2@gmail.com.

• • •

SATURDAY-JAN. 1

Holiday Headframe Lighting — Headframes of mining days will light up the sky with holiday ornaments and more, Victor and Cripple Creek; victorcolorado.com/events.htm.

Gary Horton fills a generator with gas before starting it and lighting the Christmas lights on the headframe of the Hoosier Mine during the 2019 Holiday Headframe Lighting.

• • •

DEC. 1

Meet the Artists Holiday Happy Hour — Holiday gathering for the community with door prizes, festive food and activity, 6-7 p.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park; iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org.

• • •

DEC. 3

Kiwanis Breakfast with Santa — with free pancake breakfast, Mrs. Claus, cookies, letters to Santa, crafts and games, 8-11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, free; facebook.com/upkiwanis

30th Annual Christmas in Divide — by the Divide Chamber of Commerce, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Summit Elementary School, 490 Meadow Park Drive, Divide; dividechamber.com

• • •

DEC. 3-4

Holiday Bonanza — With artist demonstrations, gift table, music and treats, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park; iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org.

Tweeds “Sounds of the Season” Holiday Home Tour — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to benefit Teller County nonprofits, Woodland Park, $5 and up; wphht.org.

Lighter Side of Christmas Parade — 6-7 p.m., downtown Woodland Park, featuring Woodland Park Wind Symphony, Mike’s Crazy Hat Contest, trophy presentation, and free cookies and cocoa; lightersideofchristmas.com

• • •

DEC. 4

A Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas Concert — 6 p.m. reception, concert with Swing Factory Big Band at 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.

• • •

DEC. 8

Nonprofit Cooperative Holiday Feast — Join nonprofits in the community for dinner. Bring a dozen cookies to share, 5-7 p.m., Reserve Out Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park; iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org.

• • •

DEC. 9-11

Christmas Market — 5:30-10:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 1:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Charis Bible College Banquet Hall, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park; heartofchristmas.org.

“The Heart of Christmas,” an original Broadway-style musical by wife and husband Elizabeth and Robert Muren and produced by Andrew Wommack Ministries, will run Dec. 9-11 at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park.

”The Heart of Christmas” — 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. Dec. 10, 3 p.m. Dec. 11, Charis Bible College Auditorium, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $35, $20 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger; heartofchristmas.org.

Victor Parade of Lights — 6 p.m., downtown Victor. Parade lineup starts at 5 p.m.; klottig@cityofvictor.com

• • •

DEC. 10

Artist Market — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hotel St. Nicholas, 303 3rd St., Cripple Creek, info@HotelStNicholas.com; 719-689-0856.

Gold Gamp Christmas — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Victor and Cripple Creek. Christmas Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Parks & Recreation Building; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., annual luncheon at Aspen Mine Center East; 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., childrens activities at AMC East with hot chocolate/cider and s’mores outside, Santa at 12:30 p.m.; noon, annual Gold Camp Christmas Parade; contest awards, 1:30 p.m.; Cholorado Springs Chorale free concert at Cripple Creek Baptist Church; visitcripplecreek.com.

Christmas at the Ranch — With food, music and fellowship, 5 p.m., John Wesley Ranch, 21285 Colorado Highway 67, Divide, $25; go.fumc-cs.org/jwrchristmas.

• • •

DEC. 11

Woodland Park Wind Symphony Christmas Concerts — 4 and 6:30 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.

• • •

DEC. 11 AND 23

Santa and the Dinos — Visit with Santa, make an ornament and more, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center, 201 S. Fairview St., Woodland Park, included with museum admission; rmdrc.com.

• • •

DEC. 13

Holiday Breakfast with the Nonprofit Cooperative — 9-10:30 a.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park; iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org, 719-401-2301.

• • •

DEC. 15-17

”A Christmas Carol” — Presented by Funky Little Theater Co., 7 p.m. Dec. 15-17, 2 p.m. Dec. 17, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $15-$19; funkylittletheater.org.

Funky Little Theater Co. is performing “A Christmas Carol” in Palmer Lake, Woodland Park and Ivywild (Colorado Springs) next month.

• • •

DEC. 16

Live Nativity — starts at 6 p.m., Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park.

• • •

DEC. 17

Community Holiday Celebration — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Coomunity Partnership Family Resource Center, 701 Gold Hill Place, cpteller.org

Santa’s Missing Sleigh with Denise Gard — Fun tales, holiday crafts and pictures in front of cool back drop with Santa, elf Denise and Santa’s helpers, 1-3 p.m., Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center, 201 S. Fairview St., Woodland Park, included with museum admission; rmdrc.com.

Gourmet Art & Wine Paint Night — 5:30.-9 p.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park; 719-401-2301.

• • •

DEC. 18

Winter Wonderland — 9-11 a.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $20 for ages 6-11, $40 for ages 12 and older; 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Woodland Park Community Singers Holiday Concert — 3 p.m. Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; wpcsingers.org.

• • •

DEC. 23

Parents’ Night Out — Holiday Special — 6-10 p.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, Woodland Park, $45 (kids ages 6-17), registration required: city-woodlandpark.org/calendar; 719-687-5233

• • •

DEC. 25

The Salvation Army Community Christmas Meal — Noon-1:30 p.m., Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; 719-636-3891.

• • •

DEC. 31

New Year’s Eve Celebration — 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, $55/person, $100/couple, lighersideofchristmas.com

