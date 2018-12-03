December is the time for Teller County to rock out with Christmas parades. Whether it’s in Woodland Park, Cripple Creek or Victor, there’s nothing like a parade — and the chill factor — to enhance a sense of community.
A 30-year tradition in Woodland Park, the Lighter Side of Christmas Parade attracts up to 5,000 people the first Saturday night in December.
For 19 years, Tracie and John Bennitt have been a vital part of planning the annual event. Several years ago, the couple added a committee to help.
With 45 entries every year and only an hour to parade through town, it’s a race to the finish line. “We just tell ‘em to run,” said Gail Wingerd, who, with the Bennitts, Jan Wilson, David Mals and Linda Laverty, is a member of the committee.
The big thrill of the parade is identifying the theme — this year’s is “Christmas in the Stars,” with an emphasis on movies and TV shows with space themes, like “Star Wars,” and “Star Trek.”
A signature part of the parade is the fireworks afterward. “People love the fireworks,” Wingerd said.
According to tradition, the parade committee designates beneficiaries; this year’s is the American Legion Eric V. Dickson Post No. 1980 and the VFW Thomas Kelly Post No. 6051. “Together, they’ve been the Honor Guard in the parade every year,” Bennitt said.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 and after the fireworks, the community gathers at the Ute Pass Cultural Center for the tree-lighting ceremony, presentation of checks to the beneficiaries and trophies for the winning floats.
The parade is a collaboration of the committee, the Woodland Park Police Department, city of Woodland Park, Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District and Teller County Search and Rescue.
The parade has wings spread over three weeks that include the Treasure Hunt, the Gingerbread House and Crazy Hat contests. For details, go to lightersideofchristmas.com or facebook.com/lightersideofchristmasparade.
CRIPPLE CREEK
The parade at noon on Dec. 8 is just one of several events in Cripple Creek that day. For the shopping frenzy that happens around that time, the craft fair at the parks and recreation department is a good start — or addition. The fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
And Bennett Avenue is the place to be, with free hot chocolate, cider, s’mores and marshmallows — complete with a roasting fire.
The drinks and sweets go well with parade-watching, which features city employees marching. “We’ll have the transportation department with their fleet of shuttles, along with people from public works,” said Steve Kitzman, the city’s marketing director.
Special this year is Sheila McNamara waving to the crowd from her horse and buggy, weather permitting. Representatives of various organizations and the American Legion Post No. 171 will also represent the vitality of the city.
According to Kitzman, the parade contents are always a bit of a surprise. “People like to call us the day before the parade, so we never know until the last minute!” he said.
VICTOR CHRISTMAS PARADE OF LIGHTS
Everybody is welcome to join in the Parade of Lights at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 in Victor. In a place rich with history and architectural treasures, the setting is an accessory to the march.
Christy Taylor is coordinating the parade which focuses on lights. “Deck out in your Christmas attire and light up the streets of Victor,” Taylor wrote in an email. “Cars, vehicles of any type, pets, yourself, anything you can think up. Use your imagination and be original.”
The Victor Holiday celebration begins in Pinnacle Park where residents gather for hot chocolate and s’mores served throughout the evening, with music featuring Tejon Street Corner Thieves followed by the tree-lighting ceremony. For information, contact Taylor at taylorcwa@gmail.com.