Every year the events around the Lighter Side of Christmas Parade get bigger and flashier. This year, the city of Woodland Park hosts a tree-lighting ceremony in Memorial Park after the parade. “We truly believe it will be a community Christmas tree, kind of like Rockefeller Center,” said Cindy Keating, executive director of the Woodland Park Parks and Recreation Department. “Other cities that do tree lightings do them outdoors.”
The event is a collaboration of the city, the Main Street organization and the parade committee.
“We’ll have the lighting underneath the Pavilion where we’ll have the fireplace going, Christmas music playing and, if weather permits, ice skating on the pond,” Keating said.
To enhance the holiday spirit, volunteers will design a lighted Candy Cane Lane at Henrietta and Center streets, near the entrance to the park.
The parade traditionally ends with a fire engine from Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District carrying Santa and Mrs. Claus. After a fireworks display, the firefighters will proceed to the park to drop off the passengers.
Keating has big plans for that day and evening, Saturday, Dec. 7. “We’re going to have cold weather all the way up to the day so we can have ice on the pond and the day of the parade, it’s going to be beautiful,” Keating said.
The parade begins downtown at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting follows at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. The easiest way to get to the park is through downtown sidewalks to Center Street, Keating said. Along with the tree-lighting ceremony, awards for the best float and Crazy Hat will be announced at the park.
“Doesn’t this really draw a beautiful community picture?” Keating said.