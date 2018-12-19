A fundraiser for the Woodland Park Arts Alliance, the Holiday Concert Above the Clouds features international-recording artist, Louis Colaiannia and the Woodland Park Madrigals Dec. 21.
“It’s really special to me to be able to return Woodland Park for this concert,” said Colaiannia. “I still remember hen I performed in Woodland Park following the Waldo Canyon fire in 2012. The people were so welcoming, and the community feels like family to me.”
Colaiannia is a virtuoso of classical piano, accomplished songwriter, arranger and performer. He is also a multi-zone nomination recipient (Best Ambient Album 2011, Holiday Album of the Year 2012, and Best Chill/Groove 2013). He recently released a new jazz album called “Something Old, Something New” on record label, W.O.A. Records.
He is working on his “Believe In Peace” project, which will feature the singing of children from all over the world from Kenya to Croatia. He is collaborating with an organization called El Sistema, a music program that started in Venezuela. Learn more at believeinpeace.org.
For the arts alliance, the benefit is a welcome financial infusion. “WPAA has been working to complete the Antler Alley Project and also to initiate a Teller County Historical Documentary Project,” said Ralph Holloway, founder and executive director of WPAA. “In this project, WPAA will be working with many individuals and groups to provide historical videotape documentation, which will be housed within the collection of the Ute Pass Historical Society, for public access for years to come.”
The concert is at 7 p.m. Friday at the Woodland Park High School Dickson Auditorium. Tickets are $30 and are available at wpartsalliance.seatyourself.biz.