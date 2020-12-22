The Woodland Park Middle School is finishing up its annual Holiday Chain Reaction fundraiser. The “chain” in chain reaction is a link in a traditional holiday paper chain.
“Students, staff and families make links in the chain and donate 10 cents per link,” said Middle School Principal Yvonne Goings. “This year, it’s been really successful. Usually, we collect about $900 and last year it was only $400. This year we collected more than $2,000. It’s incredible how people have come together.”
This annual fundraiser has been a tradition for at least 10 years. Until this year, the money stayed at the school’s counseling office, where it was used to help district families who might be falling short.
“Maybe they need a gas card or some food or the kids need socks and payday isn’t until next week,” Goings said. “The school has always been here to help but this year, because of COVID-19, we can’t do as much we did. Community Partnership is working hard to help communities, so we decided to donate 75% of the money to them; the rest will still stay at the school.”
Goings is even more gratified for this generosity than usual because the school only has three-quarters of its students attending classes in person. The rest have opted for remote learning.
The school accepts donations throughout the year and has other fundraisers, including the Color Run sponsored by the school’s Caring & Active Parents group. This is when students can celebrate and be silly while raising money for extracurricular activities and other programs.
“We can’t do that this year, so I’m saying thank you to all my kids, their families and the community for stepping up,” Goings said. “Middle school students don’t always notice what’s going on in the world around them but this successful fundraiser shows that they are thinking about others.”