The Pikes Peak community is not lacking in events to celebrate the holiday season. Everything from parades, parties, programs, concerts and craft fairs filled December with festivities — and there are more events still to come.
Currently at the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek, a Winter Wonderland is filled with decorated Christmas trees which have been donated by community members and are up for auction to benefit Community of Caring families and programs. Some of the trees, along with presents of toys and food, are designated to bring a full Christmas to area families. Walmart gift cards are available through a partnership with the Salvation Army.
The Aspen Mine Center is located at 166 E. Bennett Ave. in Cripple Creek. Go to aspenminecenter.org or call 689-3584 for more information.
Experience unique holiday lighting throughout the Gold Camp District by taking a drive between Cripple Creek and Victor (with your personal favorite holiday tunes playing) on a self-guided tour to view historic mine headframes decorated with large Christmas light displays. Sponsored by the Newmont Mining Corporation, this 20-year tradition features lighted holiday ornaments on unique mining artifacts that are one-of-a-kind remnants of the gold rush era.
The lights are best viewed from public roads around the district after dark and will be in place Friday-Sunday nights in December through New Year’s Day; weather/safety and volunteers permitting.
The Butte Theater’s “Mountain Holiday” melodrama continues through Monday and features local actors who perform in heartwarming and charming story of love, redemption, and reuniting for the holidays in spite of all obstacles. Mountain Holiday includes some of your favorite holiday tunes and hilarious, toe-tapping choreography. A lighthearted holiday-themed Olio follows the play.
For more information and to make online reservations, visit ButteTheater.com. To make phone reservations, call the box office at 689-6402.