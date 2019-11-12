Sometimes things just click. And that’s what happened when Susie Bradley and Barb Negley got to talking about starting a boutique for home-based businesses. To introduce the idea, they held at open house in Bradley’s basement.
Bradley, who owns Essentially Fit, and Negley, founder of Fresh Finds Boutique, had no idea the concept would be so successful. From doing business in the basement to a full-fledged holiday boutique, the two attracted up to 50 vendors last year for the WP Local Business Holiday Boutique, a “Taste of the Fabulous.” The sale represents owners who specialize in arts, crafts, food, jewelry and decor.
“We have a passion to create a platform for women in business to be featured and shine their talents and services for our community!” Bradley said.
This year’s boutique will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Shining Mountain Golf Course.