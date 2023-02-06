VICTOR • Over the weekend, the quiet, steeply sloping mountain town of Victor drew a large friendly crowd of spectators to cheer for eight hockey teams in their quest to contend for the annual Victor Cup Hockey Award, a notably nostalgic trophy to honor this stalwart pond hockey family at a sobering elevation of 9,708 feet.

The makings of this iced pond originated in the ‘90s — the 1990s to be certain, not the 1890s, from which the mining town of Victor sprang — when Brian Hayes and Gary Horton utilized (contrary to legitimate means) the public water works of the town to flood the conspicuously unused large flat meadow of the town one winter. Thus, Victor pond hockey was born. The then-town council of Victor spent a decade or so bellyaching about this illicit acquisition of open land and water resources, but the “Victor Penguins” (having acquired a tribal name by then), won by attrition.

That was over 30 years ago. This amalgamation of “miners and mountain folk on skates” grew in numbers as they absorbed (and fed) any errant youth found loitering near the rink. The tribe grew.

What was once a rag-tag ensemble of fuzzy chinned miners (both men and women) and mountain-dwelling denizens of the Cripple Creek Mining District on Battle Mountain is now a multi-generational nation of rag-tag fuzzy steel-gliding penguins. They are all decent enough on the ice to compete and are all capable of slapping a puck into either a slotted box (when there isn’t any goalie) or into the defended net.

On Feb. 4, eight teams of Penguin prodigies from as far as Sterling, came together at “Brian’s Park” — the Christened name of this modern ice rink, completely remodeled with its hanging sun drapes, painted “boards” (rink walls), players' bench, Zamboni garage, stone firepit, and warming hut (locker room).

The teams skated fast and with focused onslaught for exactly 6 hours and 11 minutes (four games with two teams playing two 12-minute periods. There were abundant analysis and speculation breaks to figure out the status, as there are no assigned officials keeping track of time nor the score! There are never any infractions or penalties either because, well, they care about one other. That said, the skating is very fast, they are skilled, and the shots on goal are nearly deadly.

If you weren’t there, you missed another phenomenon, like when a penguin sees it’s shadow on Candlemas Day (what?). So, next year keep your head up and ears open, though the Penguin clan doesn’t promote or advertise their quiet pilgrimage. I was lucky to hear of it the day before.