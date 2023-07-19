Having been doing this column for a number of years now, any followers know it is oriented for travels to, hopefully, enjoyable locations. And many times to American history-related locations.

I do have to admit when I get into conversations with colleagues and friends, and I mention history-related travels, quite a few times I get from them hesitation and a blank stare. This usually translates to them thinking, you mean you to go to locations related to history on purpose? Further, they think, the history I hated in school because all they did was make us memorize dates and drone on about arcane government issues? And my answer is yes, if one reads an author or has a teacher that can present it interestingly, American history is compelling.

With this in mind, and for the second time, I thought it would be a good exercise to see if readers remember some of the locations and background I’ve written about over the years. Answers are provided at the end.

1) Pikes Peak is one of Colorado’s “14ers.” (A 14er is a mountain at least 14,000 feet in elevation.) How many 14ers does Colorado have and is Pikes Peak the tallest?

2) Did President George Washington and his wife Martha have children of their own?

3) What is the name of the canyon in the Texas panhandle? (Hint: it is the second largest in the country.)

4) Where is the Million Dollar Highway?

Answers:

Number one: Colorado has 58 14ers, the most of any state. Pikes Peak is number 30 of the 14ers—14,115 feet. Tallest one in the state is Mt Elbert near Leadville. Mt Elbert is 14,439 feet tall.

Number two: George and Martha Washington did not have any of their own children. Martha had four children with her first husband, Daniel Custis. Daniel was 20 years older than Martha. They were married for seven years. If you are ever visiting the Washington D.C. area, a visit to Mount Vernon, George and Martha’s home, is a must.

Number three: Palo Duro Canyon State Park is just southeast of Amarillo, Texas. Roughly about 120 miles long, the canyon is not only scenic, but important in Texas history.

Number four: The Million Dollar Highway is Highway 550 between Ouray and Silverton, Colorado. If you have never driven this highway, you are missing out on amazing scenery, one of the best drives in Colorado. (Whoever is driving should pay attention to the road!)

Hopefully you got a few right. Those of you who really know your history can tell me how Martha Washington’s grandson and great-granddaughter are associated with Arlington National Cemetery.

Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours, LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is [email protected].