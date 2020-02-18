More than 40 people attended the first lecture series, “Visit with History,” Feb. 9 at Cripple Creek Heritage Center. Steven Plutt opened the series with a presentation on some of the Midland Railroad’s tragic mishaps.
The series will continue through Nov. 22. The next two lectures are: “Railroad Chapel Cars” with Ken Valles, on April 26; and “History of the Wreck on the Midland Terminal Railroad on Oct. 7, 1900 near Anaconda,” on May 17. All lectures start at 2 p.m. in the lower level theater room at the Heritage Center.
The Cripple Creek District Museum, in partnership with the City of Cripple Creek, offers this series as a public service. Admission is free and includes refreshments. Check the CCDM website, cripplecreekmuseum.com, for upcoming topics and dates. For reservations, call 719-689-9540 or email ccdm1953@gmail.com.