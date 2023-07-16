Andy Watson hefted the big pneumatic drill, set it in it's place before a large rock and started drilling.

Fifty-three seconds later the bore was complete, suitable for placing one of many explosive charges that, in a mine, would bring down tons of rock which would then be mucked out for processing.

This wasn't a mine, though. Watson was doing a hard-rock mining demonstration during Victor Gold Rush Days, which was held July 13-16.

Mining like that has been going on for about 90 years.

Watson, who plies his craft at his family's Strong Mine, next demonstrated how the bores would be done with hand tools. That's how miners did it prior to the drills, a technique which dates back to the town's mining roots in the 1890s.

It was living history. At Gold Rush Days, the history was everywhere.

Right next to the mining demonstration was a chuckwagon lunch. The barbeque and beans were particularly good whether by some secret ingredient or due to an appetite honed by the 9,708-foot altitude.

The altitude didn't seem to bother the vintage baseball players at the Gold Bowl, who played game after game by the rules of 1864.

And no added appetite was needed to enjoy the homemade ice cream - the churning of which was being done by a vintage motor - being served across the street at the Victor Gold Camp Ag & Mining Museum. The museum also housed blacksmith demonstrations.

That's a lot of history come alive, and that was just at the corner of 2nd Street and Victor Avenue. The celebration extended two more blocks up Victor Ave. and an extra block on each side.

The celebration was much larger that one would expect from a town of less than 400 permanent residents which grows "by about a third" during the summer, according to event organized Sue Kochevar.

"This is a City of Victor event," Kochevar said. "It's huge. We start planning 6-8 months in advance. I would call it a collaborative effort and we have some great volunteers that are dedicated to the success of Victor."

Although there is no official attendance number, far more visitors than the town's population were in attendance.

And they enjoyed far more than history. Bands and beer gardens. Chainsaw carving, street vendors and performers from the Salida Circus.

It's a celebration born way back in 1895, just a year after the town's incorporation.

"Because mining moved into the area and changed the face of the town, the celebration was next billed as the “Annual Miners Reunion” and consisted of a carnival and street parade."

Aside from interruptions due to the fire of 1899, two World wars and COVID-19, the party has continued, picking up its current moniker in 1961.

And a party it is, but throughout it stays rooted in Victor's mining culture. Raymond Drake, who has performed nearly every duty a miner can do, remembers going more than 3,000 feet beneath the surface in search of the magic ore.

Drake was assisting Watson with the mining demonstration. When he started, the mucking was all done by hand.

"When you blast, you're probably going to have 20-22 ton of rock," he said. "Years ago, you would hand load it. When I first worked here, that's what I did.

"When I worked on the El Paso (Mine), we were really under the gun to get things done and one day I mucked 36 ton by hand."

That heritage is worth celebrating.