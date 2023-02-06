GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • Recently voted on and approved by the congregation of Church in the Wildwood, the Sallie Bush Community Center is under contract to be purchased by the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation, with a closing date set for March 31.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to increase utilization of the space both as a community center and through future Green Box programming for all visitors and residents to enjoy,” said Jesse Stroope, who represents the foundation.

While the foundation plans to improve the structure and functionality of the building, all existing reservations will be fulfilled.

“We look forward to honoring this cherished historical building for the community’s enjoyment for many years to come,” Stroope said.

Pastor Darlene Avery and her congregation approved the sale in a meeting Jan. 29.

“We are delighted to enter into this contractual agreement with the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation” Avery said. “The core missions of this organization, combined with the mission of Green Box, makes them the best stewards for much-needed improvements, operations, and augmented programming for the community to continue enjoying.”

Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation is an LLC of the Kirkpatrick Family Fund and is committed to the enhancement and preservation of the unique qualities of Green Mountain Falls and Chipita Park.

Properties acquired are owned to preserve the integrity of the architectural assets in Green Mountain Falls and protect the backscape and serene views of the national forest from inappropriate development.

The organization primarily focuses on the protection of open space, parks and trails, as well as preservation of historic structures.

“We believe our efforts support quality of life as well as create a positive environment that is friendly to businesses and residents in Green Mountain Falls," said Liz Eickman, board member of the foundation. “Our investments demonstrate that we have a passion to protect the environment of the community we serve.”

An example of recent beautification efforts is the new Red Butte Recreational Area, which was purchased by the organization. In partnership with the Town and Green Box, the Green Mountain Falls Skyspace installation, the first Skyspace in the world to be carved into the side of a mountain, opened on this property last summer by artist James Turrell. Preserved in its natural setting, the area features two new recreational hiking trails and a Town Overlook, offering hikers a one-of-a-kind recreational opportunity with breathtaking views of Gazebo Lake and the foothills of Pikes Peak.

“We are excited not only to continue but enhance the building’s use by and for the community of Green Mountain Falls, while also being able to expand Green Box’s year-round programming,” said Scott Levy, executive director of Green Box. “The foundation’s purchase of this historic building will improve the flexibility for a wide range of performing arts, arts education, and visiting residency programming for all to enjoy.”

Additional Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation properties include Mountain Road Corner at the intersection of Ute Pass and Mountain Road, the Green Box Arts Workshop on Lake Street, and Lakeview Terrace, which consists of two buildings: a historic inn and The Shed, a renovated residential space that houses Green Box’s Artists in Residence. Other properties owned by the foundation include H.B. Wallace Reserve, Mount Dewey and Red Butte, the location for the James Turrell Green Mountain Falls Skyspace. The Kirkpatrick Family Fund has also partnered with the Town on previous restoration efforts of the Sallie Bush Community Building, a Lake Street Beautification Project, maintenance projects to the park and Gazebo Lake, and hosting the annual Green Box Arts Festival each summer.