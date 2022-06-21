GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • Dedicated to protecting land in the mountain community, the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation collaborates with Coalition for the Upper South Platte, Colorado Springs Utilities, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Town of Green Mountain Falls to preserve the overall health of forests surrounding the town.
“Because of the recent resurgence of significant wildfire activity throughout the Rocky Mountain West over the last decade, not only is there an elevated effort to reduce risk, but substantial government funding is available for fire mitigation efforts,” said Jesse Stroope, spokesperson for the HGMFF.
According to John Geerdes, executive director of CUSP, the town’s fire risk is high, due to the steep and sloped terrain. “We are working on 24 acres of town property and some private land,” Geerdes said. Some of the work is being done by crews of inmates from the Department of Corrections. “The inmates are being trained to be part of firefighting crews."
The work is crucial for Green Mountain Falls, where 32,000 area residents were evacuated during the Waldo Canyon Fire in June 2012. The fire burned 29 square miles and destroyed 346 homes in Colorado Springs. The fire was the catalyst for the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation to begin fire mitigation efforts.
“We’ve had the good fortune over the years of successfully partnering with environmental experts to sustain and protect the land we own,” said Liz Eickman, board member of HGMFF. “These holistic efforts help us greatly in assessing issues such as fire mitigation, safety concerns, and the environmental impact of the properties we own.”
Recently, the Foundation worked with CUSP and Colorado Springs Utilities to mitigate the land. “These efforts have been massive and ongoing, greatly improving the protection of the H.B. Wallace Reserve, Mount Dewey, Catamount Trail, and Red Butte and plans are underway to mitigate an additional seven acres on the H.B. Wallace Reserve this year,” Eickman said.
Stroope noted that, while mitigation efforts are ongoing, so are efforts to educate the public on risks and stewardship necessary to mitigate them.
Wildland Fire in Ute Pass is not a question of if but when, said David Douglas, chair of the town’s fire mitigation committee. “The Foundation’s mitigation work should inspire all residents and property owners to act and the fight by taking the recommended actions to harden their property, remove fire fuels, and know and follow the evacuation plans when an evacuation is declared.”