The Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation closed last week on the purchase of 29.5 acres on Chipita Park Road.

The sale puts an end to the community outrage over the proposal by Life Size Tiny Home Community for 200 tiny homes on the property. Titled Bonsai Village, the developers dropped the proposal when the property went into foreclosure.

But not before about 200 enraged residents of Ute Pass booed and voiced anger to Joe Callantine, chief executive officer, and Kevin Andrew, finance director, of the Littleton-based business.

The meeting in September 2021 was intended to answer questions about the village but the gathering descended into chaos when audience members expressed rage over the proposal.

With the purchase last week, the foundation furthers its goals of preserving land from development in Chipita Park and Green Mountain Falls.

“The property was on our radar when they were talking about Bonsai Village,” said Jesse Stroope, property manager for the foundation. “We had made a couple of offers during that time, so when the property went into foreclosure, we were able to get it.”

The property, at 9620 Chipita Park Road, includes a house, the former home of Rudy Bauer.

“It’s a complex property, with easements and attributes that we will put the think tank on and do what we always do, preserve open space,” Stroope said. “We’ve been working on this for several years.”

The land was once a community golf course, Stroope said. Several years ago, the land was the subject of a suggested collaboration of the late Dick Bratton and Bauer to direct a portion of the American Discovery Trail through the property. The idea failed to come to fruition.

“It’s been fun, learning about the history and makes it exciting to plan for something to do here,” Stroope said.

The development of Bonsai Village depended upon Life Size raising $1,070,000 from investors to begin the project, said Callantine at the meeting in September.

According to Stroope, the foundation purchased the property from the lienholder.

Over the last several years, the GMFHF has partnered with the town to improve trail systems at the H.B. Wallace Reserve, Mount Dewey, the Catamount Trail and Red Butte Recreation Area. The recreation area is the trailhead for the short hike to the James Turrell Skyspace, the featured art installation of the 2022 Green Box Arts Festival.

The foundation purchased the Sallie Bush Community Building from Church in the Wildwood at the beginning of the year.