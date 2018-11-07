Historic Cripple Creek Bronco Billy's casino opens year-round holiday-themed venue
For people who never lose that Christmas spirit, there’s a place in Cripple Creek that seems magical, a setting right out of a storybook.
For the old Imperial Casino, a vital piece of Cripple Creek’s history, has been refashioned as the Christmas Casino & Inn at Bronco Billy’s — open all year.
From the entrance, the eye gazes up at the giant rotating Christmas tree and moves on to the 17-foot Christmas Pyramid, each piece custom-made in Germany — one of only two in the United States crafted by Erzgebirge Palace.
“This a one-of-a-kind experience, unique to Cripple Creek,” said Marc Murphy, general manager of the casino/inn and Bronco Billy’s — and its original owner who sold the business to Full House Resorts. “We have a fiber-optic ceiling — in the evening it looks like a star-lit sky shooting starts every two to 10 seconds.
Along with all the glitz and glitter, the theme continues in the Cuckoo Clock lounge, featuring 30 clocks from around the world.
Along with nine nutcracker soldiers stationed throughout, the casino is further illuminated with 150 state-of-the-art slot machines.
Leaving nothing out, eight reindeer — all female — hang out in quarters outside. They’ll be there throughout the season. Oh, and Santa can be spotted watching out for who’s naughty and nice.
The inn upstairs, the old Imperial Hotel, with the name still on the building, has been remodeled to feature 12 rooms, each decorated with the Christmas motif.
The theme was inspired by the Christmas Market in Nuremberg, Germany. “The market has been going every year since the 1600s,” said Dan Lee, CEO of Full House Resorts.
Lee, Murphy and Wendy Field, marketing director, traveled to Nuremberg before finalizing the project in Cripple Creek.
A pre-opening media/officials tour included sumptuous snacks at Rudy’s Diner. “It’s an old classic-type diner, with milkshakes, French fries, onion rings and burgers,” Murphy said.
In a nod to the past, when Dorothy and Wayne Mackin owned the hotel and entertained thousands of visitors with the melodrama, Murphy hinted at a repeat of the melodrama — in the future.
He also intends to bring back the name for the bar upstairs, the Red Rooster.
The opening of the Christmas Casino & Inn is part of a planned future expansion of Bronco Billy’s, including a four-star hotel with 150 guest rooms, spa, parking garage, convention and entertainment space, and high-end restaurant.