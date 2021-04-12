On a nearly daily basis, Randall Stewart finds himself hiking with a group called the Gold Camp Trail Mules.
The group is “a bunch of old people,” as Stewart puts it. And they like to go on adventures at about 10,000 feet throughout Cripple Creek, Victor and the surrounding areas. They’re not the fastest hikers but one thing is certain: They love exploring.
Through these hikes, the 70-year-old Cripple Creek resident came up with the idea to write a book.
It took about six weeks to complete, and his finished product is called “Hiking in Cripple Creek, Victor, and Goldfield with the Gold Camp Trail Mules.” The self-published book is under 100 pages but filled with descriptions of mostly easy and moderate hikes that cover only a few miles.
Thanks to a master’s in geology and his experience as a geologist, surveyor and miner in the Cripple Creek and Victor Mining District in the 1970s, Stewart starts the book with an “extensive explanation of what caused the gold mine to be here in the first place.”
On his hikes throughout the area, Stewart picks up rocks and explains how they got there.
“I’ve found that people love to hear stories about the gold mine and love the geology that was created altogether,” he said. “I love picking up samples of rocks and showing them.”
His book features hikes along mines with a detailed history of each one. It also “highlights the many hiking trails around the Gold Camp,” he wrote in a synopsis.
This is Stewart’s eighth book but the first one that focuses on hiking.
Stewart grew up in Colorado Springs before earning his geology bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Southern Colorado State University (now CSU-Pueblo) and the University of Houston, respectively. He was a geologist in Cripple Creek and Victor before he switched to teaching science in Nevada.
He retired in 2017 after having taught physical, earth and space sciences at the middle and high school levels. Stewart then returned to the Gold Camp area. As he states in his book’s introduction, he “has taken an acute interest in the walking trails of the area” with his fellow Gold Camp Trail Mules.
“I’m 70,” he said. “The youngest (in the group) is 68.”
“Hiking in Cripple Creek, Victor, and Goldfield with the Gold Camp Trail Mules” can be found on Amazon. The Kindle version is $9 and paperback is $15.
More information about Stewart and his books can be found on his website, RandallMarkStewart.com, or the Randall Books Facebook page.