The Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Education meeting on Feb. 12 started with a presentation by Sources of Strength.
According to sourcesofstrength.org, the program uses “the power of peer social networks to change unhealthy norms and culture, ultimately preventing suicide, bullying and substance abuse.”
Many suicide prevention programs focus on preventing suicide by looking for risk factors and suicidal behaviors. The WPHS students involved in this program are focused on “upstream” prevention.
The concept is based on a story about people falling into a river. Villagers try to rescue people before they go over a nearby waterfall but one villager decides to go upstream, seeking to prevent people from falling into the river in the first place.
The students reach out to new students and others who need extra support, using family support, positive friends, mentors, healthy activities, generosity, spirituality, medical access and mental health — all parts of the Sources of Strength signature color wheel. For more information, subscribe to the Woodland Park Sources of Strength YouTube channel.
During public comment, parents Martha McIntyre and Lori Custer asked the board to put a discussion item about the Summit Learning Platform on the next meeting agenda. They sought information about why the school district decided to use the platform.
Board President Beth Huber asked McIntyre and Custor to first talk to their students’ teachers and principals. WPSD Superintendent Steve Woolf said that if they aren’t satisfied after doing that, they can come to him.
The platform website says its curriculum and programs are science-based and designed to help students become “learners for life.” Several hundred school districts across the nation use the platform but some local parents have their doubts about its usefulness.
Woolf said his weekly video posted on the district website will take a look at snow days. Go to wpsdk12.org to watch “Woolf Weekly,” his message to the community.
“We’re running out of snow days,” he said. “E-Days in the secondary schools have helped but we’re looking at adding a little time after the February break.”
In other business, the board approved a resolution proclaiming Feb. 24-28 National Public Schools Week in the district.
Also, WPHS Assistant Principal Karen Hamlow spoke about possible changes to the curriculum — name changes and new classes — but said the changes are still in the rough draft stage.
The board noted that its next regularly scheduled board meeting, set for 6 p.m. March 11, will likely be rescheduled because it conflicts with the Woodland Park Candidates Forum set to start at 5:30 p.m. that day at Ute Pass Cultural Center.