Here’s an understatement: The graduating classes of 2021 have had a tough year.
Sure, we thought last year was difficult for high school seniors, who were in flux for the last three months of their school year, missing out on spring rites like prom and graduation.
But for the 2020-21 school year, kids have had pretty much a whole year of remote learning and have been forced to miss regular school activities and sports practices and games. I’ve seen some proms happen and outdoor graduation ceremonies scheduled with COVID restrictions easing.
The pandemic challenged everything — going to school, playing sports and all the other things we take for granted.
And the teachers ... hooooo boy! I can’t imagine the additional stressors COVID put on them this year. Remote learning, partial remote learning, dealing with virus outbreaks and everchanging guidelines, awaiting vaccine rollout, and generally just trying to get students prepared for whatever comes next in a time of near-absolute uncertainty. Kudos to you, educators. You must be exhausted!
But my focus today is on our region’s resilient teenagers, many of whom have taken this challenging year and turned it into success — academically, athletically and, well, just by getting through it.
On the athletic front, this past week saw two Pikes Peak region high school girls volleyball teams earning their schools’ first state championships, despite all of the year’s trials, game delays, schedule changes and general upheaval.
Way to go, Palmer Ridge High School girls volleyball on your very first 4A state championship.
Congratulations Rampart High School girls volleyball on your inaugural 5A state championship.
What exciting times there were last weekend at the state volleyball tournament for these teams. Finally a chance to prove themselves and, well, just play. That’s got to be a great feeling. Hold onto it.
Woodland Park’s volleyball team also had a great season, despite pandemic setbacks, and made it to the championships.
As I write this The Classical Academy football team has just lost a very close 3A championship game to Rifle (35-34, oh my goodness what a game!)
And, of course, these aren’t the only athletic successes of this past year — I’m just highlighting a few from the past few days.
Seniors, you don’t have to be a championship athlete to pat yourself on the back. You’ve made it through a senior year like no other senior class has ever experienced.
This year’s grads have not only achieved academic and athletic success, but have done so with the grit, resolve and resilience that “real” life demands.
You’ve survived and even thrived during a dark year-plus in our history.
Congratulations.
Editor of this publication and the other three Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for six years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.