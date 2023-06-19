The City of Victor announced Victor Gold Rush Days for 2023 will be held July 13-16.

The event celebrates 129 years of mining heritage in historic Victor – often referred to as the City of Gold Mines.

Three and a half days of games, music, food, activities and just plain fun for the entire family. The festivities begin Thursday, July 13 with a district talent show at 7 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will feature gold panning, the Salida circus workshops where kids can get lessons and try out various circus acts. There will also be a bouncy house area, and chainsaw wood carving demonstrations. Food and merchandise vendors will also be on hand.

Friday night, Victor Elks Lodge #357 is hosting a chili supper and Joey Tenuto will perform at 5:30 p.m. followed by Dancing on the Sun from 7-10 p.m. during the “Gold Rush Elk Prance.” All this takes place in the plaza in the heart of Victor.

Saturday morning begins with a pancake breakfast at the firehouse. After breakfast, there will be mining demonstrations. The Lowell Thomas Museum is presenting the Spirits of Sunnyside Cemetery Walking Tour at 10 a.m., Gold Camp Adventure Tour at 1 p.m. and The Stranger Side of Victor Walking Tour at 3:30 p.m. Advanced reservations for these activities are recommended and can be booked at victormuseum.com.

Other events include the highest altitude known antique tractor pull featuring the Rocky Mountain Tractor Pullers, Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association tournament in the historic Gold Bowl, and Victor Heritage Society’s Historic Building Tour. There will also be blacksmith demonstrations, old fashioned kids’ games, and a petting zoo with a variety of animals. Victor Ag and Mining Museum will offer a chuckwagon lunch for donations. There will be a beer garden in Pinnacle Plaza. On stage performances include Sisters of the Moon, Silver Moon Riders, Brian Grace, and the Bushcocks Band. And from 8 to 10 p.m., on the corner of Fourth and Victor Avenues, Tejon Street Corner Thieves will be live.

On Sunday, the Victor Volunteer Fire Department will again be offering a Pancake Breakfast. The tractor pull will continue, the vintage baseball game will hold its finale game, Victor Ag and Mining Museum’s chuckwagon lunch, the beer garden and music will continue including Levi Richardson, Hot Boots Band, Tava Blue, Sound Advice and Cosmic Entertainment karaoke. Don’t miss the annual Gold Rush Day parade at noon.

Visitors are encouraged to check out the local merchants, museums and restaurants located in the designated National Historic District. It would be like a trip and step back in time. There are several lodging accommodations available, too.

“Our ultimate goal when planning Victor Gold Rush Days is to create a fun, entertaining weekend for everyone to enjoy. This event is a prime example of it “takes a village,” said Sue Kochevar one of the planners for the event.