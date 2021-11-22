This year’s annual Veterans Day assembly at Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High School was inspired by a beloved member of the school community.
Annie Durham, who organized the Nov. 11 event, said she was inspired by Mark “Coach Sam” Sampson, who died in April 2020. “Coach Sam was a beloved member of the faculty and I shared his passion for veterans,” Durham said.
Durham comes from a long line of veterans and works with programs that deal with veteran suicide prevention, she said. “The biggest holiday in my family is the Fourth of July,” she said.
For the school event, Durham enlisted the assistance of the American Legion Post 171, as had been done in the previous years. Post 171 presented the colors, with Commander David Donatto, Rich Ingold, Dr. Kathy Friel and Shannon Taylor. Next, present arms was called and the national anthem was played through the sound system.
Post 171 Chaplain Bill Martin gave the invocation, citing the 23rd Psalm followed by a prayer. Teller County Assessor Colt Simmons welcomed everyone to the ceremony and called Cripple Creek-Victor School District Superintendent Miriam Mondragon to the podium. She said, “veterans should be revered and honored every day of the year.”
Principal Dan Cummings noted the district has several veterans on its faculty. He called them by name and asked those present to stand. “We have eight educators who are veterans, out of 46 educators district-wide. That’s a whopping 17% of faculty who have served in the military,” he said.
Simmons, who had a 28-year career in the Air Force and Air National Guard, retired from the military in 2011 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was elected to the Teller County Assessor’s Office in 2018.
Simmons began his speech by providing hints to the identity of the person he was going to discuss. He continued until a student, identified as “Buddy,” correctly identified the person as Abraham Lincoln.
Simmons emphasized Lincoln’s career as one of hard work and self-motivation. Simmons said anyone from anywhere can achieve their dreams through hard work. He gave a synopsis of Lincoln’s life and accomplishments especially through the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation. He then called on young “Buddy” to read aloud Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.
Simmons concluded his presentation by encouraging those in the audience to read up on Lincoln. “We aren’t a perfect country, but we strive to be,” he said.
He continued, “Embrace your country. Think about this, how different would the world be today, if America hadn’t been there?”
Also speaking were Friel and Taylor, also veterans and members of Post 171. The women did a joint presentation about the role of women in the military, as far back as the Revolutionary War. Although women were not always permitted to enlist in the Armed Forces, many still found ways to serve their nation.
Friel and Taylor told how at first, women who were wives, sisters, daughters and mothers went to war with the soldiers. They boosted morale as well as mended clothes, tended to wounds, foraged for food, cooked, cleaned, did laundry, and even cleaned cannons.
They spoke of several heroic women, such as Margaret Corbin and Deborah Sampson, who disguised themselves as men. Then there was Lydia Darragh, who supported the war effort by spying on behalf of the Patriots.
During the Civil War, women began to serve as nurses on a much larger and more official scale. Clara Barton, a nurse and founder of the Red Cross, went directly onto the battlefield to tend to wounded soldiers. Dorothea Dix was appointed superintendent of Army Nurses for the Union Army.
An interruption to their presentation occurred at 11 a.m. to commemorate the end of World War I at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. A moment of silence was requested.
Their talk continued, with Friel and Taylor’s talk citing many more women and their efforts through today, a time when women make up 16% of our nation’s Armed Forces, serving in every branch of the U.S. military.
The featured speaker was Keith McKim, one of the highest decorated veterans in the state of Colorado. McKim is a former Army Green Beret, whose honors include the Silver Star for Valor, Bronze Star and Purple Heart). He has a degree in speech communication from Metropolitan State College (now Metropolitan State University), Denver and is a motivational, inspirational and political speaker. The active Republican Party member owns Florissant Kennels in Florissant.
McKim shared the remarkable story of Roy Perez Benavidez. Benavidez had a rough childhood losing both his parents by age 7. He and his younger brother were raised by their grandfather, uncle and aunt with eight cousins. He shined shoes at the local bus station, labored on farms, and worked at a tire shop. He dropped out of school at age 15, in order to work full-time to help support the family.
Benavidez enlisted in the Texas Army National Guard in 1952 during the Korean War. In June 1955, he switched to Army active duty. In 1965, he was sent to South Vietnam as a Special Forces advisor to an Army of the Republic of Vietnam infantry regiment. During his tour of duty, he stepped on a land mine and was evacuated to the United States. Doctors said he would never walk again and began preparing his medical discharge papers.
Benavidez wouldn’t accept the diagnosis and began a nightly training ritual, against doctor’s orders, in an attempt to redevelop his ability to walk. He forced himself and endured the pain and after over a year of hospitalization, Benavidez walked out of the hospital in July 1966, determined to return to combat in Vietnam. Despite continuing pain from his wounds, he returned to South Vietnam in January 1968.
On May 2, 1968, a 12-man Special Forces patrol, which included nine Montagnard tribesmen, was surrounded by an North Vietnamese Army infantry battalion of about 1,000 men. Benavidez heard the radio appeal for help and boarded a helicopter to respond. Armed only with a knife, he jumped from the helicopter carrying his medical bag and ran to help the trapped patrol. Benavidez was exposed to constant enemy fire, refused to stop despite numerous severe wounds and was able to save the lives of at least eight men.
At one point in the battle, an NVA soldier stabbed him with his bayonet. Benavidez pulled it out, yanked out his own knife, killed his attacker and kept going. After being taken to the base camp, he was thought to be dead. A doctor was about to zip Benavidez up the body bag when the man managed to spit in his face, alerting the doctor that he was alive. Benavidez had a total of 37 separate bullet, bayonet, and shrapnel wounds from the six-hour fight.
Back in the U.S., Benavidez recovered. He received the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism and four Purple Hearts. He retired as a master sergeant in 1976. In 1981, Benavidez was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Ronald Reagan. Benavidez died in 1998, at the age of 63.
McKim concluded his talk by reminding everyone that our national motto is “In God We Trust,” and our nation is based on “God-loving people.”
He said, “Show appreciation to the veterans in this room and every one you meet. Thank them for their sacrifices, be grateful, and God Bless America.”
McKim was given a standing ovation.