Root vegetables such as carrots, onions, beets, turnips and rutabagas as well as potatoes grow in mild and frigid temperatures in the heritage garden in Victor.
For the Roy family, the garden is a legacy of the late Willy Roy, who moved to Victor in 1945. “My dad planted the garden every year and raised 14 kids in our house on Stratton Street,” Dan Roy said. “My mom fed all of us out of that garden.”
The garden was a block long and 22 feet wide. “Charley Wilson brought his team of horses and turned the soil over for my dad to plant,” he said. “I can remember that.”
At the time, Willy Roy worked for Golden Cycle Mining Company on the Ajax Mine in Victor. When he retired, Willy and his wife Sylvia moved to Colorado Springs; Dan Roy bought the house — and the garden — in 1985.
“I’ve kept the tradition going and the vegetables are plentiful for the stews I make and what I freeze,” he said. “It’s been a phenomenal breathtaking year.”
While others prepare their gardens for the winter freeze, Roy has root vegetables through January.
Dan Roy also grows sunflowers above ground. “They add color and I like to see the bees and the butterflies,” he said.
While his daughter Staci Andrassy lives in Colorado Springs with her husband, Kiev Andrassy, and their 2-year-old daughter, Zella Lin, Roy is assured that tradition is intact. “My daughter, son-in-law and my granddaughter are going to share the same thing that my dad and I shared when I was growing up,” he said. “The garden has been a benefit to all of us. Hard work? Yes, but what isn’t?”
In a place distinguished by stunning mountain scenery and Victorian architecture, the garden on Stratton Street is a legend perpetuated by the Roy family in Victor.
“Dad’s garden is and will always be special to me,” Staci Andrassy said. “It not only provides healthy beautiful food but beautiful memories, bringing generations together.”