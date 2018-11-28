Patronize seven local businesses, one each day next week, and help six nonprofit organizations in Teller County.
A twist on giving during the holiday season, the collaboration puts a local aspect on the Give! campaign founded in Colorado Springs.
But the six organizations stood out in the list of 94 others included in the selection of the 2018 recipients. They are: Community Cupboard; Community Partnership; DayBreak — an Adult Day Program; Habitat for Humanity; Teller Senior Coalition and Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.
“We are working together instead of against each other — we are joining forces by not trying to beat up on our donors,” said Jamie Caperton, executive director of Teller County’s Habitat.
For the donor, it’s easy — either go out and eat, buy some liquor or ship some packages during that week. Here’s the list of business who have pledged to donate a percentage of sales to the collective fund:
• Dec. 2: McGinty’s restaurant in Divide, 20 percent of sales from 5 p.m. to closing
• Dec. 3: Carmen’s, 25 percent
• Dec. 4: Judge’s Char-Grill, 10 percent
• Dec. 5: Shipping Plus in Divide, 20 percent
• Dec. 6: Crystola Bar: 10 percent from 5 p.m. to closing
• Dec. 7: Gold Hill Wine and Liquor, 10 percent, from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Dec. 8: Mike’s Corner BBQ in Divide, 20 percent of sales.
“You don’t have to go online to donate; just go out and enjoy yourself,” Caperton said.
Lisa Rawson, executive director of Community Cupboard, is on board. “I’m glad we are working together,” she said.