When people say they have a theory, to me it sounds as if someone has scratched on a chalkboard. In my mind I think, “Oh boy, here we go…”

Everyone has them. But would I be out of line to ask for some to stay secret and not see the light of day?

Some theories are humorous such as the one where calories leak out of cookies that are broken. Bring up vaccines in a crowded room and brace yourself for an onslaught of theories about how the injections cause all manner of disease, prenatal malformation and even death. A very famous theory involves evolution. Of course, the Scopes Monkey Trial brought the subject to national attention. There are other theories about UFOs that have gained incredible traction lately due to whistleblowers.

I have a theory about the Dallas Cowboys. It is not an objective theory because I do believe in reaping and sowing. While Jerry Jones did give us rabid Cowboys fans three Super Bowls in the 1990s, I still have trouble forgiving Jones for the way he fired coach Tom Landry. As I recall, he met with coach Jimmy Johnson the night before in Landry’s favorite Tex-Mex restaurant to plan his firing. But, I digress. My theory is my beloved Dallas Cowboys will not win a Super Bowl until team owner Jerry Jones hires a general manager to….well, manage the team.

Just spending time on Facebook, you can find all manner of theories on weight loss, blood pressure control and even anti-aging. The number of products … which seem to never be FDA approved … is dizzying. Even I take capsules every day to solve my nutritional deficits. I don’t have very much confidence in them, but a relative is involved in this multi-level marketing company and I don’t have the heart to cancel the subscription to the nutritional supplement.

People theorize the identity of who shot John F. Kennedy with the intensity exemplified in the summer of 1980 when much of the world gossiped about who shot J.R. Ewing on the “Dallas” soap opera. There are theories about shadow governments and behind-the-scenes international characters who supposedly are the true rulers over the U.S. government. Who can forget the many theories that abounded after Elvis died, surmising he had faked his own death? There were supposed Elvis sightings all over the world with my favorite being him working in a car wash in Oregon.

When we scrutinize a theory, it is always important to examine evidence . In decades of Christian ministry, I have heard a lot of theories from people as to what it takes to get to heaven or even why they feel they are exempt from going to church. The Bible is our primary source of information that gives us clues as to God’s interaction with humanity.

Josh McDowell did us all a favor when he wrote “Evidence That Demands a Verdict.” Josh was a skeptic when he set out to write his treatise and came to faith in Jesus Christ through the writing process. If you are struggling with your own faith or know someone that is, maybe considering the evidence that demands a verdict will be helpful. I am “theorius.”

Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He is also retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs and can be reached at [email protected]