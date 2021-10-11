Fall is in the air! The sunrises are being greeted with chillier temperatures and some of the migratory birds are showing up like doves, waterfowl and migratory individual Northern Harriers.
With the arrival of fall comes the annual uptick in behavior of our black bears. During this time of year, bears enter the peak of hyperphagia, a state where they feed for approximately 20 hours a day in order to pack on the fat reserves required to sustain them through torpor throughout the winter. Black bears are not true hibernators. Instead, they enter torpor, a state of decreased physiological activity.
The increase in moisture and resulting forage quality that 2021 brought to the Pikes Peak region has led to less human/bear conflict this summer. However, wildlife officers are experiencing the annual increase in human/bear conflict that comes with black bear hyperphagia.
Please help us keep people and bears safe by securing all attractants on your property such as pet food, livestock grain, hummingbird feeders, seed bird feeders and trash. Make sure you remove anything that remotely smells like food (think chewing gum, vape pens, food wrappers, etc.) from your vehicles and keep the windows rolled all the way up. Bears learn to check car door handles and enter them when food is present.
A South Park resident recently had a bear enter their vehicle and get locked inside when the door shut while the bear was inside. A massive amount of damage was done as the bear attempted to free itself.
My K9 partner, a Belgian malinois named Samson, and I opened the door for the bear and performed a K9 hard release to teach the bear to avoid human/dog presence and that property.
Bears are very intelligent and learn to associate properties with easy calories if we are not doing our part to secure attractants. That intelligence can also be used to create a negative association with properties through the aversive conditioning brought on by K9 Samson.
If you see a bear on your property and can safely haze it with boat horns, car alarms, yelling, paintball guns, slingshots etc., you can help make your property a place that bears do not want to visit.
Denning behavior shifts in timing slightly depending on weather conditions but most bears will be denned up by mid-November.
Please do your part to reduce bear conflict and keep our bears wild!
Ian Petkash is the Lake George Wildlife Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.