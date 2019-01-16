An occasion that fits the theme of Help the Needy, the Sweetheart Ball around Valentine’s Day every year gives locals the opportunity to help their neighbors.
The ball is a celebration spiced with elegance and luxury, a time for others to honor the work of the nonprofit organization whose role is vital to those in temporary straits.
Last year the organization based in Woodland Park assisted 239 adults and 132 children. “We are serving fewer people this year but their expenses are higher, due to rent and utilities,” said Vince Scarlata, chief executive officer of Help the Needy (HtN) who is not paid for his work, nor are the other volunteers. “But our funding has been lower — we’ve gotten fewer grants and donations.”
Clients of HtN either have a job or a near-term opportunity of work, along with a Teller County address. “They have to be able to help themselves,” Scarlata said.
The event includes the guest speaker Ryan Spilborghs, the broadcast voice of the Rockies, who will sign baseballs distributed that evening.
HtN relies on the Sweetheart Ball to help fund its work. The ball begins with cocktail hour at 4:30 p.m., with dinner, catered by the Swiss Chalet, at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Shining Mountain Golf Club in Woodland Park.
Tickets are $65 for individuals or $650 for a table for eight, which includes two bottles of wine. The attire is formal or semi-formal. Dotsero provides the music for dancing. “But if someone wants to just come and dance, Dotsero begins playing at 9 p.m.,” Scarlata said.
Vinh Chung of Vanguard Medical Specialists, Andrew Wommack Ministries and Alex and Kathy Paul are the Platinum, Gold and Bronze sponsors, respectively.
This year’s event includes a bonus appearance by Spilborghs at the TihsreeD Lodge in Florissant, courtesy of the owners, Don and Toni Moore. The cocktail reception with Spilborghs as the special guest, is from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., which includes a ride provided by HtN to and from the lodge, starting from the golf club. The reception is $175; for tickets, call 919-624-7641.
There’s more: Spilborghs will speak to members of the baseball teams from the high schools in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek. The event is at 3 p.m. at Woodland Park High School. “There’s a lot going on,” Scarlata said.
For tickets or information call 687-8792.