They danced, dined, dressed like royalty and went all out at the 11th annual Sweetheart Ball in February for Help the Needy.
A nonprofit founded by the late Greg Schilling in 1982 in his home in Woodland Park, Help the Needy relies on the ball for a third of its annual funding. As in the past, the organization does not reveal its annual budget.
“We had 28 tables filled at Shining Mountain Golf Club,” said Vince Scarlata, the organization’s chief executive officer who, like others, is a volunteer.
One of Woodland Park’s signature events, the Sweetheart Ball features gourmet offerings by the Swiss Chalet, a live auction with Bob and Debbie Gorman and music by Dotsero.
“They were awesome,” said Carolyn Stalnaker of the band, who, with Scarlata, Sue Greene and Linda Meier, was among those who helped organize the event.
“There are so many people we want to thank, we can’t list them all,” Scarlata said.
With funds gained from the ball, along with donations and grants, the organization assisted more than 200 families last year with rent payments and utility bills, the chief needs of its recipients.
“We also provide wood for some through a grant from Energy Outreach Colorado,” Scarlata said.
To track its recipients, Help the Needy has a Get Well program. “I call every three months to see how they’re doing,” Scarlata said.
In a turnaround, some recipients express gratitude by sending donation checks.
For information about volunteering for Help the Needy, call 687-7273.