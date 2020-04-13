When the coronavirus struck the world, the outbreak thrust senior citizens into a front-and-center role as part of a high-risk demographic for contracting the virus.
At Help the Needy based in Woodland Park, seniors are the backbone of the nonprofit organization.
“We had to consider the health and safety of our volunteers so we decided to continue our operation but close our doors to clients,” said CEO Vince Scarlata “But the volunteers come in and talk to clients on the phone.”
While there have been few client calls to date, Scarlata attributes the lack of requests to a perceived feeling that government checks will fill gaps.
But with so many job losses, and more expected, the organization expects a flurry of requests for help. “So we’re going to lower our maximum support and continue to share the burden with Storehouse Ministries, Community Partnership and the Aspen Mine Center,” Scarlata said.
Help the Needy helps fills gaps in expenses such as rent, mortgage, car repair, energy requirements, for instance. “We’re ready to provide what we have to but we’re going to be careful about how much we spend for each client,” he said.
But Scarlata and the board are focused on the future. “We are going to start seeing more people in the next several weeks,” he said “We are prepared for that.”
To volunteer for Help the Needy, visit htntc.org/volunteer.